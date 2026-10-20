Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper could cut travel time to around 16 hours. Check the proposed route, timings, stops, coach features and expected launch details.

Travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai could soon become significantly faster and more comfortable with the proposed Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The service is expected to cover the journey in less than 16 hours, compared with around 24 hours on the existing Udyan Express.

South Western Railway has proposed an inaugural special run on November 1, 2026, coinciding with Karnataka Rajyotsava. The final launch date, regular timetable and ticket prices are subject to official confirmation.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Proposed Timings

According to reports, the train is planned as an overnight service in both directions, allowing passengers to travel while they sleep and arrive the following afternoon.

Bengaluru to Mumbai

Proposed departure: 10 pm from SMVT Bengaluru

Proposed arrival: 1:50 pm the next day at CSMT Mumbai

Mumbai to Bengaluru

Proposed departure: 10:30 pm from CSMT Mumbai

Proposed arrival: 2:50 pm the next day at Bengaluru

The reported timetable would allow passengers to board in the evening and reach their destination the following day. These timings are tentative and should not be treated as a confirmed booking schedule.

How Much Travel Time Will the Train Save?

The proposed service is expected to complete the journey in under 16 hours. The existing Udyan Express takes approximately 24 hours, meaning the new train could save passengers around eight hours on the journey.

The reduction in travel time could benefit business travellers, professionals, students and families who regularly commute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. It would also provide an additional overnight option on a busy intercity route.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed for long-distance travel, combining semi-high-speed operation with dedicated sleeping accommodation. Its design speed is up to 180 kmph, while its stated operating speed is up to 160 kmph; actual journey times depend on the approved timetable and operating conditions.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route and Stops

The proposed service will connect Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Reported intermediate stops include:

Anantapur

Guntakal

Raichur

Kalaburagi

Solapur

Kalyan

The proposed route would connect several cities and towns across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The final list of stops and their arrival and departure timings must be checked against the official railway timetable before passengers plan their journeys.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Key Features

The Bengaluru–Mumbai trainset is reported to have 16 coaches and a total passenger capacity of 823. Its accommodation is divided into three AC classes.

Total coaches: 16

AC 3-tier: 11 coaches

AC 2-tier: 4 coaches

AC First Class: 1 coach

Total passenger capacity: 823

Design speed: Up to 180 kmph

Operating speed: Up to 160 kmph

The train is designed to offer improved comfort and safety for overnight journeys.

1. Three AC sleeper accommodation classes

Passengers will have the option of AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier and AC First Class accommodation. The trainset has 611 berths in AC 3-tier, 188 in AC 2-tier and 24 in First AC, according to published specifications.

2. Improved berth comfort

The sleeper coaches feature ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning. The design aims to make longer journeys more comfortable for passengers travelling overnight.

3. Automatic doors and wider gangways

Centrally controlled automatic passenger doors and wider, sealed gangways are among the train's features. These are designed to support smoother movement between coaches and improve passenger safety.

4. Advanced safety systems

The trainset is equipped with the indigenous Kavach train-protection system. It also features CCTV cameras and emergency talk-back units that allow passengers to communicate with railway staff or the train crew when assistance is needed.

5. Improved hygiene and fire safety

The Vande Bharat Sleeper design includes UV-C-based air-disinfection technology in air-conditioning systems, along with fire-detection and suppression systems in designated areas. These features are intended to improve hygiene and safety during travel.

6. Better ride quality and energy efficiency

The train incorporates enhanced suspension and jerk-reducing couplers to improve ride comfort. A regenerative braking system is also designed to recover energy during braking, improving energy efficiency.

How Many Days a Week Will It Run?

Media reports have indicated a proposed frequency of six days a week in each direction, with different weekly rest days for the Bengaluru-bound and Mumbai-bound services. However, the final operating pattern has not been confirmed in the official timetable cited here. Passengers should check the Indian Railways reservation system once bookings open.

Ticket Price and Booking Details

The final fare structure and ticket-booking dates were not confirmed in the reports available. Fares are expected to vary by accommodation class, with AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier and First AC options. Passengers should rely on official Indian Railways announcements and authorised booking platforms for confirmed fares, seat availability and journey timings.

Why the Bengaluru-Mumbai Service Matters?

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper service would add a faster overnight option between two major urban and economic centres. By reducing travel time and offering modern sleeper accommodation, it could make rail travel more convenient for passengers who want to avoid a full day on the train.

The expected time saving is a major attraction, but the service's final timetable, stops, fares and launch date will determine how useful it is for regular travellers. Until these details are officially notified, passengers should treat the reported schedule as provisional.