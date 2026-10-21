A Bengaluru woman alleged that staff at a Zara store falsely accused her of theft and forced her to undress after a security alarm malfunctioned. She claimed a female employee inappropriately touched her during the search, which yielded nothing. The store manager allegedly defended the employees.

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that staff at a Zara outlet in Forum South Mall subjected her to a humiliating search after a security alarm went off as she was leaving the store. Her account, shared on Reddit, has sparked a debate about customer dignity, consent and how retailers should handle suspected theft.

In a post titled “Falsely Accused of Theft and Asked to Undress in Zara Bangalore,” the woman said she had tried on some clothes but left without buying anything because her family was in a hurry. When the alarm sounded, employees suspected she had an unpaid garment underneath her clothes.

Check the viral post here:

She requested a female employee and offered to let the staff member feel the edges of her shirt to check for an item. However, she alleged that the employee took her to a trial room and insisted that she remove her shirt despite repeated refusals.

“I eventually gave in because I felt cornered,” she wrote. According to her account, the employee then demanded that she remove her trousers and allegedly touched her body with bare hands. The woman said she refused to remove her intimate clothing.

“Since when does a retail employee have the right to force a woman to strip and touch her body against her will?” she asked in her post.

The woman claimed that the search yielded nothing and that staff subsequently attributed the alarm to a glitch. She further alleged that the store manager initially acknowledged violations of procedure but later defended the employees.

She said the manager sarcastically asked, “What do you want me to do? Start beating her now?” and allegedly discouraged her from escalating the matter, citing possible consequences for employees’ careers. She added that she had emailed Zara and was awaiting a response.

Reddit Users React To Allegations

The post prompted users to urge the woman to pursue the matter. One wrote, “Leaving the store without calling police to the spot was a bad idea. Press charges. Do not let this go.”

Another commented, “What you experienced goes well beyond a badly handled security check. Based on what you've described, there are several legal avenues worth examining under Indian law.”

A third advised her to file a police complaint before CCTV footage could be deleted, while another urged her to pursue legal action against the store and seek an apology.

As the allegations circulate online, the incident has raised questions about appropriate security checks and the importance of respecting customers’ privacy and consent.