A man came to a house asking for help. While the owner was getting him water, he coolly swapped his old chappals for an expensive pair lying outside. He even threw his old ones into the bushes! Locals caught him, but he managed to give them the slip and escape on a bus.

Here's a strange story from Thamarassery in Kozhikode. A man came to a house asking for help, but walked away with a pair of expensive sandals instead. The whole thing happened at the home of Abdurahman, a retired teacher from Chundakkunnummal, around 3:30 PM yesterday.

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The thief, a middle-aged man wearing a blue shirt and a white mundu, was very clever about it. But he didn't know a CCTV camera was recording his every move. Locals did manage to catch him later, but he somehow escaped.

The man first reached Abdurahman's house on Sunday afternoon. He came inside the gate, looked around carefully, and even tried on the expensive sandals kept in the yard to see if they fit. Once he was sure they were his size, he rang the doorbell.

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When the homeowner, Abdurahman, opened the door, the man greeted him with a 'Salaam' and started asking for help. He cooked up a story, saying he was from Karadi and used to be a vegetable vendor. He claimed he couldn't work anymore because of poor eyesight and a leg injury, and asked for some money. As Abdurahman went inside to get some money, the thief took another good look around. The homeowner returned with 50 rupees. After taking the money, the thief casually asked if anyone else was at home.

Then, he asked for a glass of water. This was his main plan. While Abdurahman was in the kitchen, the man quickly took off his own worn-out sandals, put on the new pair, and threw his old ones into the nearby bushes. He then calmly drank the water Abdurahman brought, plucked some rambutans from a tree in the yard, and walked away.

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A little while after the 'guest' left, Abdurahman realised his sandals were missing. He immediately told his neighbours. The locals started a search and found the man in the yard of another house nearby. But while they were questioning him, he managed to escape. It was later found that he had boarded a bus heading towards Adivaram.