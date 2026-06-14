A trivial dispute inside a residential building in Maharashtra's Pune turned violent when a man was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a minor boy, leaving him seriously injured.

A trivial dispute inside a residential building in Maharashtra's Pune turned violent when a man was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a minor boy, leaving him seriously injured. The incident, which unfolded on June 10 in the Morwadi area of Pimpri, was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the seventh floor of the building.

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In the now-viral video, a minor boy is seen stepping out of his apartment, allegedly carrying a knife, while a heated argument continues between a couple and his mother.

Moments later, the boy, in a rage, allegedly attacks the man, stabbing him multiple times. Even after the assault, the argument appears to continue before the boy forcefully escorts his mother back inside their apartment.

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Just minutes earlier, the same couple was seen physically confronting the teenager, the CCTV shows. The video purportedly shows them slapping the boy multiple times while he attempts to shield himself from the blows. At one point, neighbours are also seen coming out of their homes after hearing the commotion.

According to local reports, police said the altercation stemmed from a dispute over spitting on a shoe rack in the building. The injured man suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case against the woman and the juvenile. While the woman has been arrested, the minor remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the accused woman's husband has filed a counter-complaint against the victim's family, alleging that they had been mentally harassing his family for several days. He also claimed that members of the victim's family forcibly entered their home and assaulted their 17-year-old son.

Further investigation is underway.