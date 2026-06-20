A shocking video from Dhaka International Trade Fair shows a husband confronting his wife over an alleged affair. The clip, now viral, captures slaps exchanged as onlookers watch without intervening, sparking heated reactions online.

A dramatic incident at the Dhaka International Trade Fair has gone viral after a husband confronted his wife over an alleged affair. The confrontation, captured on video, shows the man catching his wife with another individual before chaos unfolded.

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According to eyewitness accounts, the husband spotted his wife with her lover inside the fairgrounds. The man fled immediately upon noticing the husband, leaving the woman behind. The husband then confronted his wife directly, demanding answers in front of stunned onlookers.

The video shows the husband slapping his wife multiple times while asking how she could betray him. Despite the public nature of the confrontation, no one stepped in to i

ntervene. Shoppers and visitors watched as the heated exchange continued.

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention. Viewers expressed shock at both the confrontation and the lack of intervention from bystanders. Many commented on the intensity of the husband’s reaction, while others focused on the silence of the crowd.

The incident has raised questions about public safety and the role of onlookers in such situations. While no official statement has been released by authorities, the video continues to circulate, fueling discussions about relationships, trust, and public behavior.

The woman, visibly distressed in the footage, was seen attempting to respond but was repeatedly interrupted by her husband’s anger. The lover’s sudden escape added to the drama, leaving the confrontation solely between the couple.