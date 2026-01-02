A retired officer in Bengaluru was seriously injured after his car fell into an uncovered pit on Seshadripuram Link Road. The incident has raised public outrage over unsafe construction sites, inadequate safety measures in the city.

Another accident linked to the alleged negligence of KPTCL and BESCOM has come to light in Bengaluru, raising serious concerns over public safety amid prolonged infrastructure work. A retired GST officer was seriously injured after his car plunged into a large pit dug for electrical connection work on Seshadripuram Link Road in the early hours of Thursday. The incident has triggered public outrage over inadequate safety measures at construction sites across the city.

The accident occurred at around 5.30 am while the officer was travelling from Basaveshwara Nagar towards the Golf Course. His car reportedly fell into an uncovered construction pit near a curve on Seshadripuram Link Road.

Car Falls into Uncovered Construction Pit

At the time of the accident, the retired GST officer, identified as Ravindranath, was driving the vehicle himself. The car suddenly veered into a deep pit dug by KPTCL for electrical duct work, leaving him seriously injured.

According to local residents, the pit was poorly marked and posed a constant danger to motorists, particularly during the early morning hours when visibility is low.

Improperly Covered Pits Blamed for Accident

KPTCL has been carrying out duct work for an electrical connection in the area for the past six months, but the project remains incomplete. Despite the road being a major link route used by thousands of vehicles every day, residents allege that adequate safety precautions were not put in place.

Members of the public alleged that the accident occurred primarily because the pits dug for the project were not properly covered. Locals said there were no clear warning signs or sufficient barricading to alert motorists.

Driver Suffers Chest Injury, Condition Stable

During the impact, the car’s airbag deployed, preventing a fatal outcome. However, Ravindranath sustained a chest injury and was immediately shifted to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors have said that his condition is stable.

Residents pointed out that prolonged construction work on this stretch has led to frequent disruptions for BMTC buses and private vehicles. The incomplete work has also worsened traffic congestion on Seshadripuram Link Road.

Locals Express Anger Over Lack of Safety Measures

Members of the public who gathered at the spot expressed strong outrage against KPTCL and BESCOM officials. They alleged that there were no proper warning signs, barricades or adequate lighting systems in place to ensure road safety.

Locals said such accidents occur frequently as motorists try to navigate the stretch amid confusing road conditions. They demanded accountability from the authorities concerned.

Demand for Accountability and Faster Completion of Work

Questions are now being raised about the negligence of the departments involved, with calls for officials to issue a clear explanation regarding the incident. There is also a growing demand that ongoing construction works across Bengaluru be completed without further delay, with public safety given top priority.

Residents have urged authorities to ensure that all excavation sites are properly secured to prevent similar accidents in the future.