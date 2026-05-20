Weather conditions continue to remain favourable for evening and night thunderstorms across Bengaluru till Tuesday night. Forecast models indicate isolated rain, lightning activity and moderate showers in several parts of the city.

On Monday, areas such as ITPL, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and regions near the airport experienced dark cloud build-up during the evening hours. While some pockets eventually received rainfall and thunder activity, several localities remained dry despite overcast skies for hours.

This uneven pattern has once again triggered concerns among residents who feel Bengaluru may narrowly miss stronger rain spells despite promising weather conditions.