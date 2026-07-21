A nine-year-old boy's quick thinking helped save his father after he suffered a seizure and fell into a stream near Gorugodu in Shivamogga district. The child alerted nearby residents, who rescued the man and administered first aid before ensuring he received medical attention.

A nine-year-old boy displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind after his father suffered a seizure and fell into a stream near Gorugodu in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district. The child immediately ran to nearby houses, pleading with residents to help save his father. Responding without delay, local residents rushed to the scene, searched the stream and rescued the man. His life was saved thanks to the boy's swift actions and the community's timely intervention.

Father Rescued After Falling Into Stream

The incident occurred when Nandan and his father, Chandru, were near the stream. Chandru suddenly suffered a seizure, lost his balance and fell into the flowing water. The strong current began carrying him downstream.

Instead of panicking, Nandan ran along the bank, calling for help before rushing to nearby houses. He pleaded with residents to come immediately and rescue his father.

Boy's Presence of Mind Wins Praise

When local residents reached the stream, they began searching for Chandru. During the search, Nandan spotted a floating jerkin and alerted the rescuers, telling them that his father was likely nearby.

The residents located Chandru, pulled him safely to the bank and administered first aid before ensuring he received further medical attention. His life was saved because of the timely rescue.

The boy's courage, presence of mind and quick thinking have drawn widespread praise from local residents, who credited his calm response with helping save his father's life.