A delivery executive in Bengaluru was arrested after allegedly entering a woman's home in Electronics City on the pretext of using the washroom and exposing himself. He was caught by neighbors and security, and police have registered a case for sexual harassment and house trespass, raising safety concerns about doorstep services.

A delivery executive has been booked by the Electronics City police in Bengaluru for allegedly entering a woman’s residence on the pretext of using the washroom and exposing himself to her. The incident occurred on July 17 but was reported on Monday, according to the First Information Report (FIR). The complainant, a 30-year-old Electronics City Phase 1 resident, had made arrangements for Uber to bring a rental agreement form for renewal.

The woman said to the police that Mahesh, the delivery executive, showed up at her house at about 9:20 am to deliver the document and requested the OTP. While she went inside to get her mobile phone, the accused allegedly entered the house and requested permission to use the washroom. The complainant alleged that despite refusing his request, Mahesh entered the washroom. A few minutes later, he allegedly came out without clothes and exposed himself in front of her.

Frightened by what had happened, the woman fled the house right away and set off an alarm. The accused was reportedly taken into custody and turned over to the police by her neighbours and the apartment security officer.

Case Registered

The police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and are investigating the allegations. A case has been registered against Mahesh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including: Section 75: Sexual harassment, Section 79: Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and Section 329(4): House trespass.

The case follows reports of a similar event in Marathahalli, when another delivery worker was detained for reportedly breaking into a woman's home while pretending to use the lavatory and exposing himself.

Concerns about safety during doorstep delivery services have been raised by the most recent occurrence, and officials are still looking into both incidents.