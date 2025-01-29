Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction

A 13-year-old Bengaluru boy, Dhruva, died by suicide in front of his younger sister after his parents scolded him for mobile addiction. Frustrated over not getting his phone, he hanged himself. Police suspect other reasons behind the incident and are investigating further.

In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself in front of his younger sister after being scolded for excessive mobile phone usage. The shocking incident took place in Ratnanagar, Gollarahatti, under the Byadarahalli police station limits in Bengaluru.

The deceased boy, identified as Dhruva (13), was reportedly upset after his parents, worried about his phone addiction, left for work without giving him access to the device. Unable to control his emotions, the boy took a drastic step and ended his life while his third-grade sister watched helplessly.



Dhruva was said to be addicted to his mobile phone and often spent long hours on it. Concerned about his studies and health, his parents scolded him several times. A day before the incident, his teacher had also warned him about the negative effects of excessive mobile usage. However, Dhruva reportedly did not pay attention to these concerns.

On the fateful day, his parents, his father Basavaraj, who works in a bakery, and his mother, an employee in a garment factory went to work, leaving the phone behind. When Dhruva and his younger sister returned home from school, he became frustrated upon realising he could not access his mobile phone.

In anger, Dhruva took off his thread (a sacred thread tied around the waist), removed his pants, and used the thread to hang himself from the ceiling fan. His younger sister stood there in shock, not knowing what to do.



When their mother returned home around 7 PM, she found her son in a semi-conscious state, hanging from the fan. In panic, she rushed to untie him, but the belt he had used to hang himself broke due to his weight. With the help of locals, she immediately took him to the hospital. Sadly, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

While the initial reports suggest that mobile phone addiction and parental scolding may have led to the tragedy, the Byadarahalli police suspect there might be other reasons behind the boy’s extreme step. They are currently investigating the case to understand the exact cause of his distress.

