Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction

A 13-year-old Bengaluru boy, Dhruva, died by suicide in front of his younger sister after his parents scolded him for mobile addiction. Frustrated over not getting his phone, he hanged himself. Police suspect other reasons behind the incident and are investigating further.

Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself in front of his younger sister after being scolded for excessive mobile phone usage. The shocking incident took place in Ratnanagar, Gollarahatti, under the Byadarahalli police station limits in Bengaluru.  

The deceased boy, identified as Dhruva (13), was reportedly upset after his parents, worried about his phone addiction, left for work without giving him access to the device. Unable to control his emotions, the boy took a drastic step and ended his life while his third-grade sister watched helplessly.  

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur

Dhruva was said to be addicted to his mobile phone and often spent long hours on it. Concerned about his studies and health, his parents scolded him several times. A day before the incident, his teacher had also warned him about the negative effects of excessive mobile usage. However, Dhruva reportedly did not pay attention to these concerns.  

On the fateful day, his parents, his father Basavaraj, who works in a bakery, and his mother, an employee in a garment factory went to work, leaving the phone behind. When Dhruva and his younger sister returned home from school, he became frustrated upon realising he could not access his mobile phone.  

In anger, Dhruva took off his thread (a sacred thread tied around the waist), removed his pants, and used the thread to hang himself from the ceiling fan. His younger sister stood there in shock, not knowing what to do.  

'Dad I'm sorry, wife wants my death': Karnataka man commits suicide over Rs 20 lakh alimony demand, harassment

When their mother returned home around 7 PM, she found her son in a semi-conscious state, hanging from the fan. In panic, she rushed to untie him, but the belt he had used to hang himself broke due to his weight. With the help of locals, she immediately took him to the hospital. Sadly, doctors declared him dead on arrival.  

While the initial reports suggest that mobile phone addiction and parental scolding may have led to the tragedy, the Byadarahalli police suspect there might be other reasons behind the boy’s extreme step. They are currently investigating the case to understand the exact cause of his distress.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru vkp

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500 vkp

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise vkp

Bengaluru techie's pronunciation tool for those 'shying away' from speaking Kannada wins Internet praise

Why are BMRCL staff opposing Bengaluru Metro's fare hike? Centre steps in to halt proposal vkp

Why are BMRCL staff opposing Bengaluru Metro's fare hike? Centre steps in to halt proposal

Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March vkp

Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon