'Dad I'm sorry, wife wants my death': Karnataka man commits suicide over Rs 20 lakh alimony demand, harassment

In Hubballi, Peter committed suicide, leaving a note accusing his wife, Pinky, of harassment and demanding Rs 20 lakh alimony. The couple had been separated for months, and Peter’s family alleges Pinky’s infidelity and emotional abuse drove him to despair, demanding justice for his death.

Hubballi man commits self death over wife harassment alimony demand suspecting infidelity vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 5:17 PM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident in Chamundeshwari Nagar, Hubballi, a man named Peter committed suicide, leaving behind a shocking death note accusing his wife, Pinky, of harassment. Peter, who worked in a private company, took his own life after a prolonged period of marital strife, including constant fights and an ongoing demand for alimony. 

Peter’s death has raised serious allegations from his family, who claim that his wife subjected him to mental and emotional torture. According to the family, Pinky had filed for divorce and was demanding a hefty Rs. 20 lakh as alimony. The couple had been separated for about seven to eight months, but the tensions between them only seemed to worsen. 

In his emotional death note, Peter wrote, “Daddy, I am sorry. My wife Pinky is killing me. She wants my death.” This note, found after his tragic death, reveals the extent of his despair. Family members have since accused Pinky of having an immoral relationship with another person, which they believe may have contributed to the turmoil in their marriage.

The couple’s fights had become frequent, and Peter’s family suspects that his wife’s actions pushed him to the brink. They also allege that Pinky's behaviour, including the demand for alimony, had made Peter’s life unbearable. According to the grieving relatives, Peter had even requested that his wife's harassment be mentioned on his coffin, as he could no longer bear the pain she inflicted on him.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage, with Peter’s family demanding justice. They have called for Pinky and her family to be arrested, accusing them of driving Peter to his death. 

