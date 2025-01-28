17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur

A 17-year-old girl in Nagpur, Maharashtra, allegedly took her own life after researching about death and foreign cultures online. She used a stone blade knife, which may have been purchased online, to inflict fatal injuries.

A 17-year-old girl in Nagpur, Maharashtra, reportedly took her own life after researching information about "what happens after death," according to the police. The girl, a Class 12 student and the only child of an RBI regional director in Nagpur, had been frequently searching for details on death and foreign cultures online.

Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH)

The tragic incident occurred when she allegedly used a 'stone blade knife'—which she had reportedly purchased online—to first make cross cuts on her wrist, before ultimately slitting her throat to end her life, the police stated.

The girl's mother, a homemaker, discovered her daughter lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom at their home in Chhatrapati Nagar around 5:45 a.m. on Monday and immediately raised an alarm, according to the police.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police arrived at the scene and seized the girl's mobile phone. A search of the device revealed that she had been browsing Google for information about "what happens after death," said an official from the Dhantoli police station.

Additionally, the police found that the girl had written extensively about foreign cultures in her diaries. The police also discovered that the girl had developed a particular interest in European culture and had been researching death for some time, indicating that she may have been contemplating suicide for several weeks, according to the official.

Upon examining her body, authorities observed five cuts on her wrist, including two cross marks, along with a slit on her throat. Further investigations revealed that the girl was addicted to online gaming and had frequently searched for information about death and foreign cultures.

The knife, which she reportedly used to take her life, featured a stone blade and wooden handle, and is not available in the local market, the official added.

The police suspect that the girl may have ordered the knife online, and they are currently reviewing her social media accounts as part of their investigation, the official stated. She lived with her parents on the ground floor of their house, while her uncle's family and grandmother resided on the first floor.

The Dhantoli police have registered the case as an accidental death and are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Latest Videos