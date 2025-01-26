Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report

Despite sky-high flight prices, a large number of people from Bengaluru are traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. They are contacting travel agencies to find ways to reach Prayagraj, undeterred by the increased travel costs.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting people not only from across India but also from various corners of the world. Sadhus, saints, and devotees are arriving in large numbers to take a holy dip in the Ganges. Among the eager participants are residents of Bengaluru, who are making every effort to attend this once-in-a-lifetime event, held after a gap of 144 years.

Despite skyrocketing airfares, Bengaluru residents are actively reaching out to travel agencies for travel and accommodation options to reach Prayagraj. The high demand has prompted airlines to increase the number of flights from Bengaluru to Prayagraj. A spokesperson from IndiGo Airlines, one of India’s leading carriers, confirmed that additional flights have been scheduled on key dates to cater to the surge in demand.



The Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, has seen airfare prices skyrocket. On February 25, the cheapest available ticket from Bengaluru to Prayagraj is priced at ₹12,374, while tickets for January 27 are as high as ₹54,351. These fares are significantly higher—1.5 to 7.5 times—than the usual prices available in March and April.

Travel agencies in Bengaluru are experiencing a deluge of inquiries. Teerthayatra, a travel agency in Malleshwaram, is receiving around 200 calls daily. “Since direct flights to Prayagraj are expensive, we are arranging alternate routes through Varanasi, Lucknow, and Kanpur, followed by road travel via tempos or buses,” explained Agrani Krishna Das, Founder-Managing Director of Teerthayatra. The agency is currently offering two-day travel packages.

Sushil Holidays and Forex, based in Ganganagar, has also received over 100 inquiries about the Kumbh Mela since mid-January. "Around two-thirds of the calls are regarding trips to Prayagraj, and the interest spans across all age groups from 20 to 80 years old," said Punya T Patel, the company’s Director. Their 3-day/4-night packages are particularly popular among customers.



Similarly, Nesar Tours in Nagarbhavi handles 60-70 calls daily, with 45-50 inquiries specifically about the Kumbh Mela. "Improved accommodation and facilities in Prayagraj have significantly boosted interest," noted Mohan Hegde, the company’s manager.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has become a beacon of spiritual and cultural significance, drawing participants from far and wide, including Bengalureans willing to overcome logistical and financial challenges to partake in this grand event.

