Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares Klin Kaara Konidela's FIRST Ugadi celebrations [PHOTOS]

Ram Charan’s family celebrated Ugadi with love, embracing traditions passed down through generations. Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara made the occasion special by spending time with Ram Charan’s mother, Surekha

Ram Charan’s family celebrated Ugadi with warmth and love, embracing traditions that have been passed down through generations. Upasana Kamineni and her daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, made the festival even more special by spending the auspicious day with the Peddi actor's mother, Surekha. Their heartfelt celebrations reflected the essence of the occasion, symbolizing new beginnings. Upasana shared glimpses of their Ugadi festivities on her Instagram handle, offering a peek into the celebrations at Chiranjeevi's house. A video captured Ram Charan's mother, Surekha, sitting with Klin Kaara and guiding her through the festival’s rituals. The little one enthusiastically took part in the traditions, enjoying the special day alongside her mother. Later, the three sat together for the pooja, praying with folded hands.

For the occasion, Upasana, Klin Kaara, and Surekha donned elegant ethnic ensembles. In her post, Ram Charan's wife expressed her joy over the festival, emphasizing how timeless traditions continue to be passed down through generations. Several South Indian celebrities also celebrated Ugadi with joy on March 30. Actor Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi, shared glimpses of their festivities, showing them visiting a temple with their children and seeking blessings. They further embraced tradition by feeding cows at the shrine. In their post, they extended their festive greetings, hoping that Ugadi would bring new beginnings, health, and happiness to everyone.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently immersed in the shooting of Peddi (RC16), directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports drama features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and the makers recently unveiled his first look on his birthday, heightening fans’ anticipation for the teaser. Following Peddi, he is set to begin working on RC17 with director Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has an exciting lineup of films, including Jai Hanuman, Kantara: Chapter 1, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these actors bring their magic to the big screen.

