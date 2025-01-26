From elections to Maha Kumbh: Key takeaways from President's Republic Day 2025 speech

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on India's 76th Republic Day, highlighting the country's progress and unwavering self-belief. She emphasized development initiatives and affirmed the nation's commitment to inclusive growth.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 9:34 AM IST

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the celebrations as the chief guest at the parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This Republic Day marked 75 years since the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation, described it as a time of all-around progress for the young republic.

article_image2

President Murmu highlighted the government's reforms, welfare measures, and laws. She noted efforts to shed the colonial mindset, acknowledging its lingering presence despite independence in 1947.

article_image3

Republic Day 2025

President Murmu described the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as a bold and farsighted step. She stated it could enhance governance, promote continuity, and reduce financial burdens. A parliamentary committee is reviewing the related bills.

article_image4

Republic Day Parade

President Murmu affirmed India's unwavering self-belief and the nation's resolve to create opportunities for everyone's progress. Highlighting farmers' and workers' contributions, she noted India's significant role in the global economy, attributing this transformation to the Constitution.

article_image5

The President emphasized inclusive growth and the government's commitment to welfare, assuring citizens of basic necessities. She mentioned efforts to support marginalized communities, particularly Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

article_image6

Republic Day Celebrations

Referring to the Maha Kumbh, President Murmu noted the strengthened bond with India's cultural heritage. She highlighted ongoing efforts in the cultural sphere to preserve and revitalize traditions and rituals.

