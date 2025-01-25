Mahakumbh 2025: How To Travel From Delhi To Prayagraj

If you are from Delhi and thinking of visiting Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, then how can you reach Prayagraj from Delhi? Here are the complete details about how to travel.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is attracting many people from all over the world. Being one of the largest religious festivals around the world, it attracts millions of devotees, sadhus, politicians, photographers, and tourists to Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Many people visit the Maha Kumbh Mela every year, who participate in holy bathing ceremonies, gain spiritual knowledge, and experience an unforgettable experience.

 

To ensure a smooth journey to Maha Kumbh, the Government of India has started many special trains from different parts of the country for the convenience of the passengers. Prayagraj is well connected to Delhi by various modes of transport such as trains, buses, flights, and private vehicles.

 

Here are some helpful transportation tips to assist you during your journey:

By Train

The best way to reach Prayagraj from Delhi is by train, especially during Maha Kumbh when the Indian Railways runs special trains to cater to the huge rush of pilgrims.

 

Train route and timings:

  1. The distance from Delhi to Prayagraj by train is about 650 km, which usually takes 9 to 12 hours, depending on the type of train you choose.
  2. Some of the major trains running from Delhi to Prayagraj include the Prayagraj Express, Rajdhani Express, and Shatabdi Express.

Tip:

  1. Avoid long queues and delays at stations during peak season.
  2. Carry some essential items like water, snacks, a power bank, and warm blankets to avoid any hassle

 

By bus

One can easily travel from Delhi to Prayagraj by bus as well. Many private and state buses, including luxury and sleeper buses, run between Delhi and Prayagraj.

 

Bus route and timing:

Traveling by bus from Delhi to Prayagraj usually takes twelve to twenty-four hours, but this time depends on the traffic conditions and the route is taken. Buses usually depart from Delhi's major terminals, ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal), and pass through Agra, Kanpur, and other cities before reaching Prayagraj.

 

By flight

If you are looking for a quicker and more convenient option, you can fly from Delhi to Prayagraj. The city has Prayagraj Airport, which receives both domestic and international flights.

 

Flight route and duration:

The flight duration between Delhi and Prayagraj is about 1.5 hours. Several airlines operate daily flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) and Prayagraj Airport.

Alternatively, you can book a flight to Varanasi, which is about 120 km from Prayagraj, and take a cab or bus to reach your destination.
 

