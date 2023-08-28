Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Belgaum: Police conduct last rites of retired bank manager after children refused to show up

    In Nagaramunavalli village, Belgaum district, retired bank manager Moolchandra Sharma's children abroad did not attend his funeral, prompting police to conduct his final rites. Despite his efforts for their education, the children stayed away. Left alone after a stroke, Moolchandra passed away; police organized his last rites due to family absence.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident from Nagaramunavalli village in Chikkodi taluk of Belgaum district, police had to conduct the final rites of a retired bank manager from Maharashtra named Moolchandra Sharma (72). Even though his children hold high positions abroad, they chose to stay away from his funeral. 

    Moolchandra Sharma had worked hard throughout his career and provided a good education for his children. Both of them are now serving in higher positions abroad. Despite his efforts for their quality education and good life, the daughter residing in Canada and the son settled in South Africa, did not attend their father during his final rites.

    Moolchandra had come to Nagaramunavalli for treatment with his friend after suffering from a stroke. He was left at a lodge in Nagaramunavalli by a contract worker who was employed by the family to care for him. After the worker’s contract was finished, he left Moolchandra and disappeared, leaving the old man alone at the lodge. 

    The locals alerted the Police, and Chikkodi PSI Basagowda Nerly came for help. Moolchandra was given immediate medical attention at a public hospital before being transferred to Belgaum District Hospital for further treatment. However, he passed away, as he did not respond to the treatment.

    In the absence of his children and relatives, the Police stepped in and conducted his final rites. The locals have lauded the Police’s helpful nature in the old man’s health, and also they have expressed outrage that his children neglected their father during his last days.

    The police tried to contact the daughter through Whatsapp call and she responded very harshly to the Police. She stated that she does not have any bond with her father and does not want to get involved with his funeral. It has been reported that she also asked to throw away the body of her father. PSI Nerly expressed his sadness regarding the incident.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
