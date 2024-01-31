Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both

    A tragic incident unfolded in Kokatanur village as Taufiq Kadi brutally murdered his newlywed wife, Heena Kausar, and her lover, Yasin Bagode, enraged by Heena's elopement. Despite community support for Heena's choice, Taufiq, unable to accept the betrayal, committed the gruesome act. His mother and father-in-law were also injured while intervening.

    A newlywed wife and her lover were brutally murdered by her enraged husband in a shocking incident on the outskirts of Kokatanur village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district. The accused, Taufiq Kadi (24), allegedly committed the double murder after his wife, Heena Kausar (19), ran away with her ex-boyfriend just one month into their marriage.

    The victims, Heena Kausar and her lover Yasin Bagode (21) were found dead at the scene. Additionally, Taufiq's mother Aminabai Baguda and father-in-law Mustafa Mulla, who tried to intervene, were attacked and have been hospitalised at Mirage Private Hospital.

    The tragic events began four months ago when Taufiq and Heena tied the knot. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as Heena eloped with her former lover only 30 days into their marriage. Despite family efforts and community leader interventions, Heena remained adamant about her choice to be with Yasin.

    In an unexpected turn of events, the villagers, respecting Heena's decision, broke off the marriage with Taufiq and supported her union with Yasin Bagode. Taufiq, who had dreams of a happy life after spending a considerable sum on his marriage, was unable to bear the sight of his ex-wife leading a new life with another man.

    Driven by jealousy and rage, Taufiq located Heena and Yasin, and with a heavy heart, he resorted to a brutal act, mercilessly hacking them to death with handguns. Following the double murder, Taufiq declared his intention to surrender to the police and fled the crime scene.

