    Bengaluru: Father kills son over heated dispute of not giving money for liquor

    In Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, a familial dispute over money turned tragic as 32-year-old Narthan Bopanna was fatally shot by his father, Suresh, during a heated argument. Suresh, described as an alcoholic, was apprehended by the police. The incident unfolded in their residence, leading to Narthan's critical injuries and eventual death in a hospital. The police have registered a case in connection with the shocking crime.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    In Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya, a familial dispute took a horrifying turn resulting in the tragic death of 32-year-old Narthan Bopanna, a resident of Karekalmane. The accused, identified as Suresh, has been apprehended by the police in connection with the shocking crime.

    The incident occurred on a fateful Thursday afternoon when a heated argument between father and son escalated into a violent confrontation. The root cause of the dispute was revealed to be a money-related issue that triggered a quarrel between the two family members.

    Suresh, described by authorities as an alcoholic, reportedly became increasingly agitated during the altercation. In a fit of rage, he allegedly resorted to using a rifle, fatally shooting Narthan. The tragic event unfolded in their residence, leaving Narthan critically wounded and bleeding profusely.

    Concerned neighbours, alarmed by the commotion and the sound of gunshots, promptly notified the police. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered Nathan lying in a pool of blood. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and Narthan was rushed to a hospital. Despite the efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a private medical facility.

    The police took Suresh into custody. A case related to the incident has been registered.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
