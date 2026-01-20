Panic has gripped residents of Kempegowda Layout after the BDA issued demolition notices to over 120 buildings. Locals allege lack of proper surveys and plan protests, while the BDA says notices apply only to illegal constructions.

Panic has gripped residents of Kodigehalli, Skanda Nagar, Muneshwara Block and surrounding areas of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) issued notices directing them to demolish their buildings within a week. The sudden move has left hundreds of families anxious, with many fearing displacement despite having lived in the area for several years.

Residents claim they purchased plots legally from private landowners and constructed houses in good faith. They allege that the BDA issued demolition notices abruptly, without conducting a proper land survey. Angered by the development, residents have announced plans to stage protests, stating that they will not allow the demolition of their homes under any circumstances.

Over 120 Buildings Face Demolition Threat

More than 120 buildings in Skanda Nagar and Muneshwara Layout alone are under threat of demolition. According to residents, some landowners allegedly sold the same plots to multiple buyers and also received compensation from the BDA.

“As a result of these irregularities, we who bought plots in good faith are now facing the prospect of being rendered homeless,” said residents who have been living in houses built in Skanda Nagar for nearly 20 years.

‘BDA Did Not Conduct Site Inspection,’ Say Locals

Several residents said they feel they are being punished for mistakes committed by others.

“We bought plots and constructed houses even before the land was identified and notified for the Kempegowda Layout,” they said.

Concerns have also been raised about houses in Block 1, covering Survey Numbers 55/1P to 55/25. Except for one or two houses, most properties in this area have reportedly been identified as ‘gomala’ (grazing land). Locals allege that the BDA has not conducted any on-ground inspection before issuing the notices.

They have demanded that justice be done to long-term residents and have reiterated that they will strongly oppose any attempt to demolish their homes.

BDA Issues Clarification on Notices

Responding to the allegations, Varun, Assistant Executive Engineer for Blocks 1, 8 and 9 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, told the media that notices have been issued only to those who have constructed buildings illegally on BDA property.

“We are issuing notices to everyone who has constructed buildings through encroachment on BDA land. If a building has been constructed legally, the owner must submit a written statement along with documents proving BDA approval for construction within one week of receiving the notice,” he said.

One-Week Deadline for Response

Varun further clarified that failure to respond within the stipulated time would be viewed as non-compliance.