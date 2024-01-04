BBMP, NHAI to issue notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia for building violation and noise pollution allegations

BBMP serves notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia over alleged deviations in construction, including unauthorized party hall construction. Criticism mounts over granted occupancy despite violations. BBMP Commissioner initiates comprehensive probe following High Court directives. Additional notices from authorities raise concerns over highway rules and noise pollution, highlighting alleged violations across multiple regulatory bodies.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ignited a storm of controversy by serving notices to the Mall of Asia, uncovering a series of alleged infractions in construction and noise regulations.

The Mall of Asia, situated in Bengaluru, reportedly deviated from the approved plan of action sanctioned by the BBMP. Despite initially obtaining permission for parking facilities, the establishment proceeded to construct a party hall, violating the approved blueprint. The BBMP is poised to issue a notice against the mall for what they deem as the unauthorized construction of this party hall, prompting heightened scrutiny.



Moreover, allegations have surfaced accusing the mall's owner of breaching BBMP's map regulations, further compounding the alleged violations. This contentious situation has raised pertinent questions about the issuance of an Occupancy Certificate (OC), which was granted despite glaring discrepancies in the building's construction.

Criticism has been directed at officials responsible for granting the OC without ensuring adherence to the approved plan, triggering calls for accountability and intensive scrutiny. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has taken a proactive stance, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, aligning with directives from the High Court to probe these purported rule violations.



The notices don't end there, with additional notifications from the National Highways Authority, Commercial Tax Department, and Pollution Control Board raising concerns. Alleged infractions against highway rules and noise pollution regulations, including changes in the parking area to a party zone, have surfaced, prompting scrutiny and further notice issuance.

This multifaceted saga involves alleged violations across multiple regulatory bodies, drawing attention to the mall's purported disregard for building codes and noise pollution guidelines.