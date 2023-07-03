Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Now, Artificial Intelligence creates and 'tastes' energy drink

    A Hungary-based company has successfully created the world's inaugural energy drink fully driven by Artificial Intelligence, with advanced AI systems meticulously handling every aspect including design, recipe formulation, taste evaluation, predictive intelligence, security protocols, and marketing elements.

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 8:33 PM IST

    Budapest: An energy drink powered by Artificial Intelligence? This is for real! Leveraging the vast information on the World Wide Web to process connections with unparalleled speed, Hungary-based Hell Energy entrusted A.I. to develop a customized energy drink. It delved into the vast information and formulated the ultimate recipe. In the process, it gathered extensive knowledge about energy drinks, including ingredients, sales data, health research, recommendations, and consumer feedback, seamlessly integrating the latest trends into its analyses.

    Prioritizing superior taste and consumer expectations, the A.I. reportedly enhanced the energy drink with vitamins, amino acids, and herbs, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and recommended standards.

    Fine-tuning the creation, the A.I. developed three flavour variations, digitizing them with the assistance of a New York-based technology firm. After tasting and analyzing extensive data, the A.I. employed predictive intelligence to select the winning flavour -- Tutti-frutti and Berry-blast. 

    This pioneering achievement signifies the first time A.I. has orchestrated such a sophisticated product development process within the energy drink sector.

    To safeguard the recipe, the A.I. recommended strict confidentiality measures, storing it on a secure computer in Hell Energy's Hungarian factory, with an intelligently designed room. As a backup, a copy resides in a highly secure vault in Switzerland.

    Notably, the A.I. also designed the packaging of the new energy drink, infusing the can with the latest trends and a youthful, cool aesthetic while incorporating Hell Energy's colour scheme and its own digital style.

    Given the extraordinary nature of 'HELL A.I.,' the company's employees subjected the drink to conventional testing and blind tasting sessions. The successful tests affirmed the A.I.'s capabilities.

    The A.I. represents a remarkable perspective in product development, transcending previous boundaries and ushering in a new era for the food industry. Its capacity to swiftly sort and analyze vast amounts of internet data reduces the product development cycle from years to as little as one month. 

    Coordinated efforts among multiple A.I. systems, each excelling in different areas, foster innovation. With over a hundred A.I. systems globally, their collective operation ensures high-level advancements. The new product will be available in over 60 countries worldwide starting in the summer of 2023.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 8:33 PM IST
