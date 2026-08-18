Investor Abhilasha Purwar praised Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem, noting its talent pool is significantly more advanced than Delhi's. However, during a two-week stay, she sharply criticized the city's poor infrastructure and severe traffic. Purwar stated that even short commutes were exhausting and negatively affected her health.

Bengaluru’s thriving startup ecosystem has once again drawn attention, but this time alongside a sharp complaint about the city’s traffic and infrastructure. Abhilasha Purwar, an investor with Hunch Ventures & Investments and former founder of Blue Sky Analytics, said a two-week stay in Bengaluru left her exhausted and affected her health.

Purwar praised the city’s concentration of startup talent, saying the founders, builders, product managers and software engineers she encountered appeared significantly more experienced in areas such as technology, product development, growth, marketing and business. “Every single event, every single conversation, was miles ahead of what I have in Delhi/ Ggn,” she wrote on X, saying Bengaluru surpassed Delhi in terms of talent and knowledge.

However, she said the city’s traffic and commuting experience presented a stark contrast. Even relatively short journeys reportedly left her drained. “But any commute whatsoever, even the 15 mins within Koramangla to Koramangla or 20 mins of Kora to HSR has killed me,” Purwar wrote.

Check the viral post here:

Scroll to load tweet…

She also highlighted her experience travelling to RMZ Ecoworld. Although she praised the area itself, getting there and returning proved exhausting. “As good as RMZ Ecoworld area was… getting in there from anywhere in BLR to out of there annihilated me,” she said.

Also Read: Cost Of Living: Indian Family Spends Rs 10 Lakh Per Month In Shanghai, Here’s Why!

Purwar questioned why a city attracting such a high concentration of skilled professionals continues to struggle with infrastructure. “Why do we have such poor offering of infrastructure to the highest concentration of talent in the country,” she asked.

She also described Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem as having a powerful pull, arguing that people tolerate difficult commutes because they want to remain close to other professionals and opportunities. “Also man the pull effect of talent - that everyone in BLR is choosing to suffer through BLR simply to be close to everyone else in BLR,” she wrote.

Despite her frustration, Purwar said she still wants to spend more time around Bengaluru’s startup community. She said she largely stayed within the Indiranagar-Koramangala-HSR-APR circuit, yet experienced what she called the worst health and fatigue of her year.

“I did only Indiranagar - Koramangala - HSR - APR circuit and I am at the worst of my health and fatigue of entire 2026,” she wrote.

Comparing her experience with other routes, she added: “Jaipur - Delhi - Dehradun or Delhi - SF corridor doesn’t kill me as much as Bangalore corridors killed me.”

She ended with a humorous appeal: “And I really need to be and want to be around the Bangalore talent. What supplements are yall taking?”

Also Read: 'Too Crowded To Stay Safe?' Pune's Sinhagad Fort Chaos Sparks Anger Over Tourist Security (WATCH)