A 10-year-old boy in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, faked a kidnapping to hide skipping tuition and eating his favourite snack, gobi. Police investigation revealed the truth, with CCTV confirming he was at a local gobi stall.

Chamarajanagar: In a bizarre and somewhat humorous turn of events, a 10-year-old boy in Karnataka tricked his family and the police by claiming he had been kidnapped. The elaborate story was created to hide the fact that he had skipped tuition classes to eat his favourite snack, gobi. The incident triggered a city-wide search operation, leaving both authorities and the boy’s family worried, until the truth was revealed through a careful police investigation.

The Incident

The boy returned home and told his parents that strangers had kidnapped him and later released him. Alarmed, his parents immediately filed a police complaint. Concerned about the child’s safety, the family and police launched a search across the town. According to the boy, the kidnappers had forced him to eat gobi and ice cream and then instructed him to go near the KEB office. He even informed a neighbour about the ordeal, who then called his father.

Truth Revealed

Police investigation, however, confirmed that no kidnapping had occurred. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the boy had simply skipped tuition to eat gobi at a local stall. A neighbour had observed him enjoying the snack, prompting the boy to fabricate the kidnapping story to avoid punishment. CCTV footage from the areas mentioned by the boy, including the gobi and pani puri stalls, corroborated the truth.

Police Statement

Chamarajanagar District Police Officer Dr. BT Kavita clarified, “No kidnapping occurred as described by the boy. The investigation revealed it was a fabricated story. While the incident may seem amusing, parents are advised to guide their children appropriately rather than putting undue pressure on them.”

She added, “When the complaint came, we had our doubts, but we didn’t want to ignore it and investigated. During the investigation, we discovered that no one kidnapped him or took him anywhere. CCTV footage showed he was eating Gobi Manchuri at a stall.”