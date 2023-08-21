After scrapping National Education Policy, Karnataka government mulls new policy

In a significant decision, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has opted to cancel the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), shifting its focus to crafting a new education policy that emphasizes shielding graduates from the influences of caste, religion, and language.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in discussions with university chancellors from across the state, where he announced the intention to abandon NEP and establish a committee for designing the forthcoming policy.

Education should be for progress, not a political pawn: Union Minister slams K'taka govt decision to scrap NEP

At the heart of the decision is the Chief Minister's firm belief that graduates should not be shaped by parochial factors such as caste, religion, or language. To address this concern, the state government intends to create a fresh education policy, steering clear of the pitfalls that NEP might have entailed in terms of perpetuating divisions.

During a meeting with university chancellors, Siddaramaiah examined both the merits and drawbacks of NEP. He acknowledged the intricate tapestry of India's diverse cultures, languages, and regions, asserting that a uniform education system would be challenging to implement in such a multifaceted country.

Siddaramaiah underscored the importance of chancellors understanding the social and economic realities of the state before crafting the new policy. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Sahithi Baraguru Ramachandra were also present during the meeting, demonstrating a unified approach to this critical matter.

CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Karnataka, highlighting the excellence already achieved in the state's education system.

He noted, however, that the funding from the central government falls short of the requirement for further improvements, emphasizing the government's dedication to uplift the standard of education.

The decision to cancel the implementation of NEP is not exclusive to Karnataka. It's been reported that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also abstained from moving forward with the policy.

In the case of Karnataka, the decision was fueled by perceived haste and a lack of necessity for NEP. This stance mirrors that of states with BJP governments, where NEP is also notably absent.

While there were attempts to introduce NEP in Karnataka, the government has reverted to the old education policy based on concerns about NEP's compatibility with the state's unique educational landscape. The government, under the guidance of a committee headed by the Minister of Higher Education and the Minister of Primary Education, seeks to craft an education policy that aligns with the evolving needs of the new generation.

This shift in education policy represents a strategic effort to provide an education system that not only imparts knowledge but also prepares graduates to navigate an increasingly diverse and dynamic world.

The development of the new education policy is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Karnataka, while ensuring graduates are equipped to thrive in an interconnected global society.