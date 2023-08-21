Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After scrapping National Education Policy, Karnataka government mulls new policy

    In a significant decision, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has opted to cancel the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), shifting its focus to crafting a new education policy that emphasizes shielding graduates from the influences of caste, religion, and language. 

    After scrapping National Education Policy, Karnataka government mulls new policy
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in discussions with university chancellors from across the state, where he announced the intention to abandon NEP and establish a committee for designing the forthcoming policy.
    Education should be for progress, not a political pawn: Union Minister slams K'taka govt decision to scrap NEP

    At the heart of the decision is the Chief Minister's firm belief that graduates should not be shaped by parochial factors such as caste, religion, or language. To address this concern, the state government intends to create a fresh education policy, steering clear of the pitfalls that NEP might have entailed in terms of perpetuating divisions. 

    During a meeting with university chancellors, Siddaramaiah examined both the merits and drawbacks of NEP. He acknowledged the intricate tapestry of India's diverse cultures, languages, and regions, asserting that a uniform education system would be challenging to implement in such a multifaceted country.

    Siddaramaiah underscored the importance of chancellors understanding the social and economic realities of the state before crafting the new policy. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Sahithi Baraguru Ramachandra were also present during the meeting, demonstrating a unified approach to this critical matter.
    CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Karnataka, highlighting the excellence already achieved in the state's education system. 

    He noted, however, that the funding from the central government falls short of the requirement for further improvements, emphasizing the government's dedication to uplift the standard of education.

    The decision to cancel the implementation of NEP is not exclusive to Karnataka. It's been reported that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also abstained from moving forward with the policy. 

    In the case of Karnataka, the decision was fueled by perceived haste and a lack of necessity for NEP. This stance mirrors that of states with BJP governments, where NEP is also notably absent.

    While there were attempts to introduce NEP in Karnataka, the government has reverted to the old education policy based on concerns about NEP's compatibility with the state's unique educational landscape. The government, under the guidance of a committee headed by the Minister of Higher Education and the Minister of Primary Education, seeks to craft an education policy that aligns with the evolving needs of the new generation.

    This shift in education policy represents a strategic effort to provide an education system that not only imparts knowledge but also prepares graduates to navigate an increasingly diverse and dynamic world. 

    The development of the new education policy is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Karnataka, while ensuring graduates are equipped to thrive in an interconnected global society.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dharwad: Reptiles breed over debris of collapsed building that claimed 19 lives in 2019 vkp

    Dharwad: Reptiles breed over debris of collapsed building that claimed 19 lives in 2019

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur? vkp

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur?

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt's indifference vkp

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt’s indifference

    Recent Stories

    Momos to Dal Bhat: 6 popular foods in Nepal vma

    Momos to Dal Bhat: 6 popular foods in Nepal

    Want to be a Topper? Follow 7 study habits of Top-Performing Student MSW

    Want to be a Topper? Follow 7 study habits of Top-Performing Student

    Chandrayaan 3: Takeaways for ISRO from Luna-25 crash-landing on Moon

    Chandrayaan 3: Takeaways for ISRO from Luna-25 crash-landing on Moon

    Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season LMA

    Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season

    Want to gain weight? These 10 dry fruits can be your secret weapon snt eai

    Want to gain weight? These 10 dry fruits can be your secret weapon

    Recent Videos

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon