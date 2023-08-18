Education should be for progress, not a political pawn: Union Minister slams K'taka govt decision to scrap NEP

Karnataka's Congress-led government's decision to retract the 2021 National Education Policy has drawn criticism from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who calls for progress-focused leadership and student welfare, rather than political games. The move is seen as contradictory to reforms and state interests.

The Congress-led government in Karnataka's decision to retract the National Education Policy (NEP) adopted in 2021 has raised concerns at the central level. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized this move, emphasizing that education should be a stimulus for progress, not a pawn in political games.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan wrote, "Disheartened by Karnataka Chief Minister's politically motivated choice to withdraw the National Education Policy 2020. Our education system needs evolution, not regression.."



WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

‘Karnataka deserves leadership that values progress and inclusivity and not petty politics. Let’s put students first and stop the petty politics!’ he tweeted on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

The Union Minister's statement suggested that the Karnataka government's action reveals aspects contradictory to reforms, Indian languages, and the state's interests, all associated with the Congress party.



Karnataka Budget 2023 Highlights: CM Siddaramaiah attacks National Education Policy

Additionally, ‘Karnataka deserves to have a leadership that supports development and inclusiveness and does not deserve petty politicians. Siddaramaiah himself had stated to keep all the petty politics and prioritise the students’ added Pradhan.

The Karnataka government declared that the National Education Policy is inconsistent with the country's constitution. As a result, it will be withdrawn from the subsequent year. Despite limited nationwide implementation, the previous BJP government in Karnataka had implemented the NEP. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of being against the constitution and subscribing to biased ideologies.