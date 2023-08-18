Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Education should be for progress, not a political pawn: Union Minister slams K'taka govt decision to scrap NEP

    Karnataka's Congress-led government's decision to retract the 2021 National Education Policy has drawn criticism from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who calls for progress-focused leadership and student welfare, rather than political games. The move is seen as contradictory to reforms and state interests.

    Education should be for progress, not a political pawn: Union Minister slams K'taka govt decision to scrap NEP vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    The Congress-led government in Karnataka's decision to retract the National Education Policy (NEP) adopted in 2021 has raised concerns at the central level. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized this move, emphasizing that education should be a stimulus for progress, not a pawn in political games.

    Taking to Twitter, Pradhan wrote, "Disheartened by Karnataka Chief Minister's politically motivated choice to withdraw the National Education Policy 2020. Our education system needs evolution, not regression.." 

    WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

    ‘Karnataka deserves leadership that values progress and inclusivity and not petty politics. Let’s put students first and stop the petty politics!’ he tweeted on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

    The Union Minister's statement suggested that the Karnataka government's action reveals aspects contradictory to reforms, Indian languages, and the state's interests, all associated with the Congress party.

    Karnataka Budget 2023 Highlights: CM Siddaramaiah attacks National Education Policy

    Additionally, ‘Karnataka deserves to have a leadership that supports development and inclusiveness and does not deserve petty politicians. Siddaramaiah himself had stated to keep all the petty politics and prioritise the students’ added Pradhan.

    The Karnataka government declared that the National Education Policy is inconsistent with the country's constitution. As a result, it will be withdrawn from the subsequent year. Despite limited nationwide implementation, the previous BJP government in Karnataka had implemented the NEP. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of being against the constitution and subscribing to biased ideologies.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

    CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

    SpiceJet passenger takes 'objectionable photos' of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight; DCW takes action AJR

    SpiceJet passenger takes 'objectionable photos' of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight; DCW takes action

    Kerala government announces Onam allowance to MGNREGS workers anr

    Kerala government announces Onam allowance to MGNREGS workers

    Shocking Indore man shoots dead 2 neighbours after argument over pet dogs; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Shocking! 2 shot dead by Indore man after argument over pet dogs; video goes viral (WATCH)

    'They have done a great mistake...' BJP on Congress fielding Oommen Chandy's son in Puthupally bypoll anr

    'They have done a great mistake...' BJP on Congress fielding Oommen Chandy's son in Puthupally bypoll

    Recent Stories

    'House of Cards' to 'The Crown': 7 best political dramas on Netflix MSW

    'House of Cards' to 'The Crown': 7 best political dramas on Netflix

    Green Tea Vs Herbal Tea: What's the Difference? Know their health benefits RBA EAI

    Green Tea Vs Herbal Tea: What's the difference? Know their health benefits

    Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts this weekend; Check the locations vkp

    Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts this weekend; Check the locations

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar' MSW

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

    CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

    CM Siddaramaiah must read NEP before cancelling it: Ex-Karnataka education minister

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon