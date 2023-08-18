Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    In a bid to address the growing discontent among Congress MLAs over the delay in grant disbursement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive action by releasing grants under the Local Area Development Scheme. 

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    A sum of Rs 145.50 crore has been disbursed as the first installment, sourced from the budget allocated for the fiscal year 2023-24.

    The move comes after vocal expressions of dissatisfaction from ruling party MLAs who had been awaiting the release of their allocated grants. A total of 224 Assembly members and 67 Legislative Council members have benefited from this decision, each receiving ₹50 lakh for their respective constituencies.

    To ensure efficient implementation of projects supported by these grants, it has been recommended that sub-divisional officers of Assembly members and District Collectors oversee the allocation for Legislative Council members. 

    The funds for the year 2023-24 have been transferred to the District Commissioner's PD account through Treasury-2, with subsequent disbursements being handled by sub-divisional officers of the respective districts.

    In adherence to established protocols, the government mandates the submission of money utilization certificates bearing the signatures of Collectors or Sub-Divisional Officers. Furthermore, the released grants are expected to be utilized within the stipulated timeframe.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proactively addressed the issue by conducting a series of meetings with both MLAs and ministers. These discussions resulted in the successful release of funds and the potential for a more harmonious relationship between the government and its members.

    Siddaramaiah's decisive actions underscore his commitment to alleviating the concerns of his party members, ensuring the smooth progress of developmental initiatives, and fostering a collaborative atmosphere within the political landscape.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
