Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    Ballari Central Jail, known for its tough conditions, has a storied history dating back to British rule. Established in 1872, it housed key historical figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bala Gangadhar Tilak. The jail remains a symbol of stringent penal measures in India.

    Actor Darshan transfer to Ballari jail know its history significance and background vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Actor Darshan's recent transfer from Bengaluru Jail to Ballari Central Jail has reignited interest in the history and significance of this notorious prison. Known for its tough conditions, Ballari Jail has become a symbol of stringent penal measures in India. Here's a look into why Ballari Jail is so well-regarded and its historical background.

    Ballari, often referred to as Ganinadu, has long been associated with incarceration. Today, Ballari Central Jail is recognized as one of the most challenging jails in India, second only to the infamous Andaman Jail, which was designed specifically for punishing traitors. The reputation of Ballari Jail is so prominent that it is frequently mentioned in popular culture and movies.

    Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    Background:

    The British established Ballari's penal system after the region was integrated into the Madras Presidency in 1800. The first significant jail, known as the Central Jail, was set up in 1872 following the First War of Independence. This was followed by the Alipore Open Jail and the Arthur Wellesley TB Sanatorium Jail, which housed prisoners of war and freedom fighters.

    Today, Ballari Central Jail continues to operate, while the Alipore Jail has been converted into VIMS Hospital and the TB Sanatorium Jail into an asylum for children with hearing and speech impairments. Despite being over eighty years old, the British-era buildings still stand strong.

    Ballari Jail is one of the few remaining jails in the country with a stoning system, a remnant of its colonial past. During heightened freedom struggles, the facility faced overcrowding, leading to the establishment of an open jail near Alipur. This open prison housed around 1,500 inmates under the surveillance of 11,000 policemen.

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Notable figures who have been imprisoned at Ballari include former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani during the Emergency period declared by Indira Gandhi. Historical figures like Bala Gangadhar Tilak and Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, also spent time in this jail. Mahatma Gandhi visited twice, and other prominent figures such as Emperor Rajagopalachari and Dravida movement leader Anna Dorai were held here during various periods.

    Ballari district, which gained prominence during the Vijayanagara Empire, was previously under the control of various dynasties including the Satavahanas, Kalyani Chalukyas, Kadambas, Sevans, and Hoysalas. The district became a significant centre during the Vijayanagara Empire, with its capital located in the region. After British rule, Ballari was part of the Madras province before being transferred to Mysore state in 1953. Today, Ballari remains an important region with rich mineral resources, including iron, manganese, copper, and lead.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints vkp

    Bengaluru: Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints

    Bengaluru court orders actor Darshan and gang to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to be shifted to different jails vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case vkp

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

    Recent Stories

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    Nagaland state lottery August 28, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 28, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 28 2024: 8 gm gold rate RISES by Rs 160; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 28: 8 gm gold rate RISES by Rs 160; Check

    football Juan Izquierdo no more: Video of Uruguayan footballer collapsing on pitch that led to tragedy surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Juan Izquierdo no more: Video of Uruguayan footballer collapsing on pitch that led to tragedy surfaces (WATCH)

    Bangla bandh today: Airlines issue travel disruption alerts, train service hit, police vigil on roads vkp

    Bangla Bandh today: Airlines issue travel disruption alerts, train service hit, police vigil on roads

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon