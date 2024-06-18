Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actor Darshan's farmhouse manager found dead by suicide at Anekal, death note found

    Actor Darshan's manager, Sridhar, was found dead at Durga Farmhouse near Bengaluru, with indications suggesting he took his own life. His poignant death note cited profound loneliness. The incident has sparked an investigation and discussions on mental health. It coincides with ongoing mysteries surrounding another manager of Darshan, Mallikarjun, who has gone missing since 2018.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Actor Darshan's manager, Sridhar, was discovered dead at Durga Farmhouse in Bagganadoddy, near Bengaluru, where he worked. Reports indicate that he took his own life by consuming poison and left behind a poignant death note.

    According to sources, Sridhar, who had been managing the farmhouse for about a year, was discovered by a friend who immediately alerted the authorities. The police, upon arrival, found the body of Sridhar, bled to death beside the farmhouse.

    The death note left by Sridhar, which he signed and marked with his thumbprint, expressed his profound loneliness and cited it as the reason for his decision. Additionally, before his tragic demise, Sridhar recorded a video reaffirming his intent, emphasizing multiple times that he alone was responsible for his actions and urging loved ones not to probe further into his death.

    The incident has prompted an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at the Anekal Police Station, sparking discussions and concerns about mental health and loneliness.

    Meanwhile, this occurrence has also cast a shadow on the managerial team associated with actor Darshan. The news coincides with ongoing investigations into the mysterious disappearance of another of Darshan's managers, Mallikarjuna, missing since 2018. A letter purportedly written by Mallikarjuna has surfaced on social media, adding to the intrigue and raising questions about possible connections to Darshan and his circle.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
