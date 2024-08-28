Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until September 9 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Bengaluru’s 24th ACMM Court has extended actor Darshan and his associates' judicial custody until September 9, 2024. Following Darshan's viral photos and video call, the court has ordered the transfer of Darshan and his associates to various jails across Karnataka.

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until September 9 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp
    In a recent video conference hearing, Bengaluru's 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court has extended the judicial custody of actor Darshan and his associates until September 9, 2024. This decision follows a detailed review of the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case.

    The hearing began with the judge, Vishwanath C. Gowder, calling out the names of all the accused to ensure their presence. The proceedings were conducted via video conference from Tumkur and Bengaluru Jail. Despite some delays, including Pavitra Gowda joining the conference late, all accused were eventually accounted for.  

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    During the session, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted a remand application requesting an extension of custody. After reviewing the application and the presented evidence, the judge ordered the extension of judicial custody for all accused individuals, including Darshan.

    Recently, two photos and a video call involving actor Darshan went viral on social media, prompting the Bengaluru court to order the transfer of Darshan and his associates to various jails across Karnataka. This decision follows allegations of preferential treatment for certain inmates at Bengaluru's Central Jail.  

    Actor Darshan's viral jail photos: 3 FIRs filed at Parappana Agrahara, including 2 against accused actor

    Acting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directives, the court has decided to disperse the "D gang" to different prisons to ensure better management and avoid potential complications. Darshan will be moved to Ballari Jail, while the other accused will be relocated to district jails across the state. Specifically, Pawan, Raghavendra, and Nandish will be sent to Mysore Jail; Jagadish to Shimoga Jail; Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail; Vinay to Vijayapura Jail; Nagaraj to Gulbarga Jail; Laxman to Shimoga Jail; and Pradosh to Ballari Jail.

    This extension of judicial custody follows a thorough review of the ongoing investigation and technical evidence.

