Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours

Bengaluru Traffic Police enhance peak-hour traffic control with 20 drones, part of the Traffic Moderation Scheme. Drones offer real-time visuals from a 500m altitude, covering 10 km, aiding swift decision-making for congestion management. Operators monitor multiple junctions, enabling prompt adjustments to traffic signals from the control room.

To soothe traffic congestion during peak hours, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have adopted advanced technology by integrating drones into their traffic control strategy. With a fleet of 20 drones strategically positioned throughout the city, the traffic police can efficiently manage traffic flow and promptly respond to congestion at critical junctions.

As part of the Traffic Moderation Scheme, the traffic police have deployed a total of 20 drones, with each division benefiting from these aerial devices' assistance. Trained personnel now use drones to gain a bird's-eye view of traffic conditions, facilitating the smooth flow and reduction of congestion.



Bengaluru: BBMP proposes underground tunnel from Hebbal to Palace grounds to ease traffic congestion

A significant advantage of this technological advancement is the capability to capture real-time visuals and transmit them directly to the traffic control room. Operating at an impressive altitude of 500 meters, the drones cover a distance of 10 km, providing comprehensive coverage of vital intersections.

Stationed at a single junction, drone operators can monitor and relay information simultaneously from up to four different junctions to the control room. This live transmission of traffic data allows for swift decision-making, empowering control room personnel to adjust traffic signals based on current ground conditions.