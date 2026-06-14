A viral video from Mumbai shows a woman reportedly sleeping inside her car on a busy road, leaving traffic stuck during peak hours. A biker later noticed the situation and woke her up, restoring movement.

A bizarre incident from a busy Mumbai road has gone viral after a woman reportedly fell asleep inside her car during peak traffic hours, leaving several commuters confused and causing a sudden traffic jam.

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Cars Line Up As Woman Sleeps Inside Vehicle

According to reports, the woman’s stationary car remained on the road while vehicles started piling up behind her. Many drivers were unsure why the car was not moving, leading to confusion among commuters stuck in the growing traffic.

The situation became more noticeable as passengers waited in the heat and congestion, trying to understand what had happened. The unexpected delay disrupted the normal flow of traffic on the busy route.

Biker Steps In To Wake Her Up

The unusual scene caught the attention of a biker passing by. After noticing that the car had been standing still for a long time, he approached the vehicle and tried to check what was happening.

The biker reportedly found the woman asleep inside and gently woke her up. Once she became aware of the situation, the car was moved and traffic slowly started returning to normal.

Video Sparks Reactions Online

A video capturing the incident has spread widely on social media, with many users reacting to the unusual reason behind the traffic disruption. While some found the incident surprising, others highlighted the inconvenience caused to commuters during busy hours.

The incident has once again drawn attention to how unexpected situations on crowded roads can quickly impact traffic movement in a city like Mumbai.