A woman traffic Police Sub-Inspector in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by four men while on duty in the K.R. Puram area. The accused, including a man claiming to be a lawyer, allegedly grabbed her hand, made derogatory comments, and threatened her. An FIR has been registered against the four individuals.

A woman traffic Police Sub-Inspector was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused while performing her duty in Bengaluru’s K.R. Puram area. An FIR has been registered against four people in connection with the incident. On August 12, the incident happened close to Bhattarahalli Junction, where PSI Nayana was stationed to handle traffic. The allegation said that she rushed to the scene to interfere after witnessing the accused fighting with traffic police officer Manjunath.

Hemanth Reddy, one of the accused who claimed to be a lawyer, allegedly got into a fight with the PSI and pulled and gripped her hand while she was on duty. According to sources, the complaint also claims that Rahul, another accused, was brought to the scene and reportedly physically assaulted the police officer.

"You look like a buffalo, what do you eat?" and other degrading comments were allegedly made to the female cop. Details of the derogatory words used against her are allegedly included in the lawsuit.

The FIR states that Hemanth Reddy's father, Radhakrishna Reddy, and brother, Harshith Reddy, subsequently showed up at the location. The police officer was reportedly mistreated and intimidated by them. Hemanth Reddy is also charged for allegedly taking pictures and films of the PSI and threatening to post them in the media and on social media.

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PSI Nayana allegedly notified the police control room and top police personnel after the event. Citing injuries from the alleged attack, she later sought treatment at K.R. Puram Government Hospital.

The FIR names Harshith Reddy, Hemanth Reddy, Rahul and Radhakrishna Reddy as accused. They have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer, obstructing her from performing her official duties, abusing and threatening her, among other offences, according to the police.