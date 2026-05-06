A Bengaluru CEO was surprised to see his 6-year-old son learning financial literacy in Class 1 as part of a NEP 2020-aligned curriculum. The post about the “My Paiso: Money Mindfulness” book went viral, sparking discussion on early financial education.

A Bengaluru-based CEO has shared a surprising and emotional reaction after discovering that his 6-year-old son’s school curriculum includes financial literacy lessons from Class 1. The book, titled “My Paiso: Money Mindfulness,” is part of a structured financial education programme aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and NCF 2023. The content introduces young children to concepts such as digital payments, savings, and responsible spending at an early age.

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Financial Literacy Introduced From Class 1

The curriculum book includes basic yet practical financial concepts such as UPI, BHIM, savings habits, and mindful spending. It also features visuals of digital payment systems on its cover, reflecting India’s rapid shift towards a digital economy. The CEO expressed surprise at how advanced the content appeared for such a young age group, noting that even many adults are still unfamiliar with some of the systems illustrated.

Personal Reflection From A Finance Professional

The Bengaluru-based finance professional shared that he has spent years in the industry and often acted as a financial guide for friends and family. However, he observed a recurring gap in financial understanding among adults.

He said, “We learn trigonometry in school. We learn the periodic table. We memorise dates of battles fought centuries ago. But nobody teaches us how our salary slip works. Nobody explains what TDS is. Nobody tells us that our PF can get stuck for years because of a name mismatch we did not know existed.”

He added that most people learn money management through personal mistakes rather than structured education.

A Shift In Early Education Approach

Seeing his son casually place the book on the kitchen table, he reflected on how India’s education system is evolving. He described it as a long-overdue change, where children will grow up understanding financial concepts like UPI IDs before even learning traditional banking tools such as cheques.

He noted that introducing financial literacy at such an early stage could help future generations develop healthier and more informed money habits.

Hope For A Financially Aware Generation

The CEO expressed optimism that early exposure to financial education will help children grow into adults who are more confident and responsible in managing money. According to him, this approach could eliminate confusion and financial stress that many individuals face later in life.

He added that the goal of financial education should be clarity and confidence, something he has always aimed for through his work in finance.

Social Media Reactions

The post quickly gained attention online, with users praising the initiative and highlighting the importance of financial literacy in early education.

One user commented: "#Financialliteracy A much needed life skill for the present generation and if learnt early, can actually make wonders. Being a Financial Literacy Educator, I have experienced it myself in my students from all across the globe."

Second user commented: "Great initiative by new age schools."

The discussion reflects growing public support for integrating practical life skills, especially financial education, into school curricula from an early age.