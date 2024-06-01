Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat

    In Hubballi, Karnataka, Deepa Hongalmath, headmistress of Rotary School, received a threatening letter on May 28. It warned her of suffering the same fate as Neha and Anjali, who were recently murdered. Neha, a student, was stabbed at BVB College Campus on April 18, allegedly due to a 'love jihad' dispute. Anjali was fatally stabbed at her home on May 15 by Girish Sawant, who is now a fugitive.

    'You will be killed just like Neha & Anjali': Hubballi's Rotary school HM gets death threat vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    A disturbing event unfolded in Hubballi, Karnataka, as the headmistress of Rotary School, Deepa Hongalmath, received a threatening letter. The letter, delivered by the postman on May 28, contained alarming messages aimed at Deepa, stating that she would suffer the same fate as Neha and Anjali, who were reportedly killed just days before.

    The recipient of the letter, Deepa Adavimath, immediately reported the matter to the Keshwapur police station, expressing her concern and seeking intervention from the authorities. The threatening nature of the letter has left Deepa and the school community shaken.

    Hubli horror: Chilling CCTV footage of corporator's daughter stabbed 9 times in BVB campus surfaces (WATCH)

    Nahe Hiremath’s murder:

    Neha Hiremath, a 23-year-old first-year MCA student, was brutally murdered on April 18 at BVB College Campus in Karnataka's Hubli. Reports indicate that Fayaz Khondunaik, a former student of the same college, attacked Neha, stabbing her multiple times including in her neck and stomach. Both the attacker and the victim were subsequently rushed to a local hospital, where Neha was pronounced dead. The motive behind the murder, as claimed by Neha's father, is rooted in what he alleges to be a case of 'love jihad' – a term used by some to describe relationships used to coerce Hindu women into converting to Islam.

    Karnataka: Love rejection turns deadly in Hubballi; Stalker stabs 20-year-old girl to death in her sleep

    Anjali Ambiger’s murder:

    A young woman named Anjali Ambigera (20) was brutally stabbed to death in her own home in Veerapura. The assailant, identified as Girish Sawant, reportedly entered her residence and attacked her with a knife on May 15, 2024. 

    According to reports, Girish had earlier threatened Anjali to accompany him to Mysore. The situation escalated when Anjali resisted his advances, leading to the fatal attack this morning. Girish Sawant, known to be involved in various criminal activities including thefts and bike thefts, is currently on the run after committing this heinous crime.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 5:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings' vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings'

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days vkp

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH)

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation? vkp

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?

    Recent Stories

    Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release RBA

    'Godzilla Minus One' LEAKED: 2024 Oscar-winning film OUT for free download hours after OTT release

    Wife of Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong reported missing in Islamabad, search underway snt

    Wife of Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong reported missing in Islamabad, search underway

    Tata Nexon EV: 5 reasons you should buy this electric car gcw

    Tata Nexon EV: 5 reasons you should buy this electric car

    Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl RKK

    Rajinikanth's picture from his spiritual journey goes, superstar looks simple in dhoti and shawl

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: Georgina Rodriguez trolled for joyful Insta post after Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Hilal

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon