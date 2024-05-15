Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Love rejection turns deadly in Hubballi; Lover stabs 20-year-old girl to death

    The Bendigeri Police Station has taken up the case, which appears to be a horrifying act of violence stemming from a romantic rejection. Girish Sawant allegedly murdered Anjali after she refused his advances.

    In a tragic incident that has shaken the residents of Hubballi, a young woman named Anjali Ambigera (20), was brutally stabbed to death in her own home in Veerapura. The assailant, identified as Girish Sawant, reportedly entered her residence and attacked her with a knife early in the morning.

    The Bendigeri Police Station has taken up the case, which appears to be a horrifying act of violence stemming from a romantic rejection. Girish Sawant allegedly murdered Anjali after she refused his advances.

    According to reports, Girish had earlier threatened Anjali to accompany him to Mysore. The situation escalated when Anjali resisted his advances, leading to the fatal attack this morning.

    Girish Sawant, known to be involved in various criminal activities including thefts and bike thefts, is currently on the run after committing this heinous crime.

    What makes this tragedy even more chilling is the fact that Girish reportedly also attacked other family members who attempted to intervene.

    Anjali's grandmother, Gangamma, had raised concerns about the threats made by Girish to the police earlier. However, tragically, her fears have now materialised into a grim reality.

