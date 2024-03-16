Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Where’s JDS now…?’ Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar questions the future of JDS amid reports of key members joining BJP. He urges JDS activists to reassess their political future and hints at efforts to attract leaders to Congress. Shivakumar emphasizes the need for clarity before delving into specific political actions.

    'Where's JDS now...?' Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has raised significant questions regarding the status and future of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS party. Amidst reports of key members, including those from the family of former Chief Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivakumar has openly questioned the existence of the JDS party.

    Directing his criticism at Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar asked the need for clarity regarding the current state of the JDS party. He expressed concern over the reported merging of JDS members with the BJP, indicating a potential weakening of the party's influence and identity.

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: ‘Empty promises, empty pockets’ 

    The DKS’s remarks come amidst a backdrop of political uncertainty and speculation, with activists from Congress and JDS reportedly considering joining the Congress party. Shivakumar hinted at efforts to attract leaders from BJP and JDS to the Congress fold, suggesting a shifting political landscape in the state.

    Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bangalore, Shivakumar highlighted the need for JDS activists to reassess their political future. He underscored the importance of preparation, particularly in light of the upcoming elections, indicating a strategic move towards consolidating support within the Congress party. In response to Kumaraswamy's recent statement regarding teaching a lesson to DK Suresh, Shivakumar redirected attention to the broader issue of the JDS party's existence. He called for a comprehensive assessment of the party's status before delving into specific political manoeuvres or candidate selections.

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Shivakumar also addressed other pressing issues, including a land dispute case involving the Bengaluru Palace, which remains unresolved in the Supreme Court. He stressed the importance of following legal procedures and was willing to provide further information once available.

    Regarding implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka, Shivakumar refrained from commenting directly, stating the need for discussions with the Chief Minister and other leaders before making any official statements.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BBMP locks down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over unpaid tax of Rs 32 crore vkp

    BREAKING: BBMP locks down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over unpaid tax of Rs 32 crore

    Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa to contest as independent candidate in Shimoga Lok Sabha seat AJR

    Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa to contest as independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

    Bengaluru Archbishop announces protest against CAA; calls for prayer, fasting on March 22 vkp

    Bengaluru Archbishop announces protest against CAA; calls for prayer, fasting on March 22

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion vkp

    Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 15,611 crore for Ring Road, Kadabagere metro expansion

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB launches 'Jalamitra' website, calls for volunteers to help tackle crisis vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB launches ‘Jalamitra’ website, calls for volunteers to help tackle crisis

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Did Gautam Gambhir reveal date of final in his straight talk with KKR squad? (WATCH) Avv

    IPL 2024: Did Gautam Gambhir reveal date of final in his straight talk with KKR squad? (WATCH)

    My arrest is illegal BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING 'My arrest is illegal': BRS MLC K Kavitha faces Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering case (WATCH)

    Kerala: Mustering process delayed in ration shops across state due to server failure; check details rkn

    Kerala: Mustering process delayed in ration shops across state due to server failure; check details

    I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more ATG

    'I used to think....,' Tiger Shroff calls Akshay Kumar 'Our own Tom Cruise'; Read more

    Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet avv

    Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet

    Recent Videos

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon