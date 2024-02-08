Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Renowned cardiologist Dr. CN Manjunath, backed by the BJP-JDS alliance, emerges as a potential candidate for the Bengaluru Rural constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His connections and stature, coupled with the alliance's support, pose a significant challenge to the incumbent MP DK Suresh of the Congress.

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 approach, political manoeuvring in Old Mysore sees a significant development with the potential candidacy of Dr CN Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist hailing from Bengaluru countryside. Dr Manjunath, former head of Jayadeva Heart Institute and son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is emerging as a frontrunner to represent the Bangalore Rural constituency, backed by the BJP-JDS alliance.

    The BJP-JDS coalition, aiming to consolidate votes in Old Mysore, views Dr Manjunath as a formidable contender given his stature and connections. With only MP DK Suresh representing the Congress in this constituency currently, the alliance sees an opportunity to secure a stronghold with the right candidate.

    Bengaluru: Jayadeva Hospital director Dr CN Manjunath’s term ends today, new appointment imminent

    Dr. Manjunath's retirement from the directorship of Jayadeva Hospital has paved the way for his potential foray into politics. The alliance leaders, faced with the reluctance of other prominent figures like HD Kumaraswamy and CP Yogeshwar to contest, have initiated discussions with Dr Manjunath, considering him a suitable choice for the upcoming elections.

    There is speculation within the alliance circles that Dr Manjunath may choose to contest under the BJP symbol, anticipating a greater electoral advantage. If he decides to enter the race, MP DK Suresh is expected to face a tough challenge, given Dr Manjunath's strong rapport with leaders from both BJP and JDS. The possible candidacy of Dr Manjunath injects fresh dynamics into the electoral landscape of the Bengaluru Rural constituency.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Rahul Gandhi latest shocker PM Modi not born as OBC belongs to general caste gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's latest shocker: PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries anr

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

    He came in a wheelchair PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs in Rajya Sabha gcw

    'He came in a wheelchair': PM Modi praises Dr Manmohan Singh as he bids farewell to retiring MPs (WATCH)

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi anr

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Parliament Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Rahul Gandhi latest shocker PM Modi not born as OBC belongs to general caste gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's latest shocker: PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste

    Lal Salaam: Here's how much Rajinikanth charged for 40 min role RBA

    'Lal Salaam': Here's how much Rajinikanth charged for 40 min role

    Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose ATG

    Happy Propose Day 2024: Agra to Udaipur; 7 places in India to propose

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ] RKK

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ]

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon