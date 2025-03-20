Can Mbappe replace Ronaldo and Messi? Real Madrid star's response may surprise you

Read Full Gallery

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe addresses his return to the French squad, Ballon d’Or chances, and why he believes Messi and Ronaldo are irreplaceable.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faced the media with a bright smile during a press conference, addressing the ongoing debate about whether he can step into the shoes of football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The French forward, who appeared relaxed and confident, made it clear that he has no desire to replace the iconic duo.

Mbappe on Replacing Messi and Ronaldo When asked about his place in football’s hierarchy and the possibility of succeeding Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappe was firm in his response, emphasizing their unparalleled legacy. “I don’t intend to replace them. They are irreplaceable,” he stated emphatically. The 25-year-old acknowledged that Messi and Ronaldo have set standards that may never be matched and that he is focused on carving his own path rather than attempting to fill their void.

Ballon d’Or Hopes Mbappe also discussed his aspirations for the Ballon d’Or, taking a lighthearted approach by suggesting that he should seek advice from Luka Modric, who won the award in 2018. Despite being one of the top contenders for the prestigious honor, Mbappe remains humble about his chances.

Reuniting with the French Squad Expressing his delight at rejoining his international teammates, Mbappe highlighted the strong camaraderie within the French team. He revealed that he stays in close contact with many of his colleagues, even spending vacations with some of them. “It’s great to be back with the group. We talk to most of the colleagues who are here almost all the time. I’m going on vacation with some. It’s a pleasure to be here. The situation may not have been clear to people outside, but it has always been internally,” he said.

Fitness and Grueling Schedule Providing an update on his fitness, Mbappe assured reporters that he feels great, although he refrained from quantifying his condition in percentage terms. “I don’t know. But I think it’s very high. I feel good, I’m happy to be playing football and being able to help the team.” Acknowledging the demanding schedule, Mbappe admitted that many players are feeling the effects of a hectic season. However, he stressed that France would not take their upcoming matches lightly, as every fixture remains important. “The players arrived very tired, yes. They’re coming off a very busy few weeks, with three-match weeks. That’s certainly the case with Croatia as well. There were some very important matches before this training camp. We’re in the final stretch of the season. But we’re not going to trivialize our next two matches,” Mbappe concluded.

