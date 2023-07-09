Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

A Jain monk in Karnataka, Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj, was brutally murdered, with his body chopped into pieces and dumped in the Krishna river. Two individuals have been arrested, and they confessed to the crime over a dispute regarding money owed to the monk. The incident has sparked protests among the Jain community.

A Jain monk from Karnataka's Belagavi, who was said to have gone missing from the district, was found to be brutally murdered. His corpse was cut into several pieces and dumped in the river near the Katkabavi village. Two persons have been taken into custody for the murder of the monk, identified as Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj.

The act of crime has triggered protests among the Jain community all over Karnataka. The investigation has led the police to find the body pieces of Jain Monk, who was given last rites on Sunday afternoon. The accused have confessed to the murder over money disputes. Apparently, the monk used to lend money to his close acquaintances regularly. When the accused were pressurised to repay the monk, they murdered him.



Bengaluru: Unable to withstand torture, father kills alcoholic son by setting him on fire

The officials have retrieved five out of the nine body parts. The last rites were conducted according to the Jain rituals earlier today. The Ashram premises have been cordoned off by the police. Nandi Maharaj was born on June 6, 1967, in Belgaum of Karnataka.

The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strictly ordered that no accused should be spared and there shall be a thorough investigation of the case.



Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

The monk’s murder has sent shockwaves across the state. "The accused Narayana Basappa Madu and Hassan Dalayath first confessed saying that they had dumped the body pieces in the open well at Khadakbhavi but, no body was found. Later, they changed their statement to say that the body was dumped in the Krishna River," said an investigating officer.

BJP state chief Naleen Kumar Kateel has condemned the incident as a disgraceful crime and appealed to the government to provide strong security to the religious figures of the state.