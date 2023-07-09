Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    A Jain monk in Karnataka, Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj, was brutally murdered, with his body chopped into pieces and dumped in the Krishna river. Two individuals have been arrested, and they confessed to the crime over a dispute regarding money owed to the monk. The incident has sparked protests among the Jain community.

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    A Jain monk from Karnataka's Belagavi, who was said to have gone missing from the district, was found to be brutally murdered. His corpse was cut into several pieces and dumped in the river near the Katkabavi village. Two persons have been taken into custody for the murder of the monk, identified as Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj.

    The act of crime has triggered protests among the Jain community all over Karnataka. The investigation has led the police to find the body pieces of Jain Monk, who was given last rites on Sunday afternoon. The accused have confessed to the murder over money disputes. Apparently, the monk used to lend money to his close acquaintances regularly. When the accused were pressurised to repay the monk, they murdered him.

    Bengaluru: Unable to withstand torture, father kills alcoholic son by setting him on fire 

    The officials have retrieved five out of the nine body parts. The last rites were conducted according to the Jain rituals earlier today. The Ashram premises have been cordoned off by the police. Nandi Maharaj was born on June 6, 1967, in Belgaum of Karnataka. 

    The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strictly ordered that no accused should be spared and there shall be a thorough investigation of the case.

    Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

    The monk’s murder has sent shockwaves across the state. "The accused Narayana Basappa Madu and Hassan Dalayath first confessed saying that they had dumped the body pieces in the open well at Khadakbhavi but, no body was found. Later, they changed their statement to say that the body was dumped in the Krishna River," said an investigating officer.

    BJP state chief Naleen Kumar Kateel has condemned the incident as a disgraceful crime and appealed to the government to provide strong security to the religious figures of the state.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover new look inspired by Tricolour know latest features details here gcw

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

    Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam an

    Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam

    Karnataka:15ft python has a dog for meal, stranded thereafter vkp

    Karnataka:15ft python has a dog for meal, stranded thereafter

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: Filmmakers, actors slam bloodbath in Bengal ADC

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: Filmmakers, actors slam bloodbath in Bengal

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans in her jaw-dropping BIKINIS and attires vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans in her jaw-dropping BIKINIS and attires

    Caring for Your Eyes: Essential Tips for Healthy Screen Use anr eai

    Caring for Your Eyes: Essential Tips for Healthy Screen Use

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover new look inspired by Tricolour know latest features details here gcw

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Lip care 7 DIY methods for lip brightening you must try gcw eai

    5 home remedies for lip brightening you must try

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon