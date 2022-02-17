  • Facebook
    Karnataka government order bans hijab in minority institutions

    Further intensifying its stance, the Karnataka government has issued an order, which bans the wearing of the hijab and other religious symbols in minority institutions operating under the state government. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 9:20 PM IST
    Further intensifying its stance, the Karnataka government has issued an order, which bans the wearing of the hijab and other religious symbols in minority institutions operating under the state government. 

    The circular, issued by Minority Welfare Department, states that government-run residential schools and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium) come under the interim order of the full bench of the Karnataka High Court.

    All Minority Welfare Department-run educational institutions have been directed not to allow saffron shawls, hijab, scarves, and other religious symbols into the classrooms.

    The order cited the high court order which had requested the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to the classes at the earliest. 

    However, the court ruled that pending consideration of all the petitions with regard to the hijab case, all students -- regardless of their religion or faith -- are restrained from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, and religious symbols within the classroom until further orders.

    The government said that the circular was issued after multiple reports emerged of girl students attending classes wearing the hijab. Students wearing hijab have already started questioning authorities and staging protests as well as submitting memorandums.

    Protests against the order

    Meanwhile, social media erupted with protests against the circular. 

    One section of users termed the order as unconstitutional. Another highlighted the portion of the high court interim judgment, which stated that the order was confined to institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform. 

    To this, the Minority Welfare Department responded that "as a government department, we have to go by the interpretation of the government."

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 9:19 PM IST
