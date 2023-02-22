Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details

On October 13, 2022, the split verdict held off a permanent resolution to the hijab row as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 22) said it will "take a call" in the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka and listed a plea to allow girls to sit for exams in the state government schools while wearing the headscarf.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told that following the top court's split verdict on the issue of the ban on wearing the headscarf, girls in hijab are not being permitted to take the exams scheduled to begin from March 9.

Addressing the top court, lawyer Shadan Farasat said, "They are wearing headscarves. If they are wearing a headscarf they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday."

The bench, also comprising Justice PS Narasimha was informed that a few girls have moved to private institutions because of the prohibition on wearing hijabs but have to take their exams in government institutions. "They risk losing another year if not permitted," he said.

"I will take a call," the CJI said. Due to the split verdict, the high court's judgement still holds the field.

The court had said last month that it would consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to the ban on wearing of hijabs in Karnataka government schools.