Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details

    On October 13, 2022, the split verdict held off a permanent resolution to the hijab row as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 22) said it will "take a call" in the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka and listed a plea to allow girls to sit for exams in the state government schools while wearing the headscarf.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told that following the top court's split verdict on the issue of the ban on wearing the headscarf, girls in hijab are not being permitted to take the exams scheduled to begin from March 9.

    Also read: Mumbai-bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details

    Addressing the top court, lawyer Shadan Farasat said, "They are wearing headscarves. If they are wearing a headscarf they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday."

    The bench, also comprising Justice PS Narasimha was informed that a few girls have moved to private institutions because of the prohibition on wearing hijabs but have to take their exams in government institutions. "They risk losing another year if not permitted," he said.

    Also read: UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment

    "I will take a call," the CJI said. Due to the split verdict, the high court's judgement still holds the field.

    On October 13, 2022, the split verdict held off a permanent resolution to the hijab row as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

    The court had said last month that it would consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to the ban on wearing of hijabs in Karnataka government schools.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details AJR

    Mumbai-bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details

    UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment AJR

    UP Budget 2023: What is Kanya Sumangala, Yogi govt eye on infrastructure, women empowerment

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to launch facial recognition for easier darshan starting March 1 - adt

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to launch facial recognition for easier darshan starting March 1

    UP Budget 2023 live updates yogi adityanath government budget important key points gcw

    UP Budget 2023: Rs 3600 crore for tablets for students; 3 Mahila PAC battalions being formed | Key points

    Air India Newark Delhi flight with 300 passengers onboard makes emergency landing in Sweden gcw

    Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Sweden

    Recent Stories

    Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip new AR smart glasses more at Mobile World Congress 2023 gcw

    MWC 2023: Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip, new AR smart glasses & more

    BTS Jimin solo debut album 'Face' to arrive in March; glance at his best songs vma

    BTS Jimin solo debut album 'Face' to arrive in March; glance at his best songs

    Mumbai bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details AJR

    Mumbai-bound Air India flight delayed by 5 hours, passengers clash with staff; check details

    football Real Madrid's main Champions League man Benzema sends message to fans after thrilling win over Liverpool snt

    Real Madrid's main Champions League man Benzema sends message to fans after thrilling win over Liverpool

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Vinicius Junior is the most decisive player in the world - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid Liverpool rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world' - Ancelotti after Madrid's Liverpool rout

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon