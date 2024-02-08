‘Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap

A Bengaluru resident's viral video depicts muddy tap water at Sobha Arena Apartment, igniting demands for clean water access. BWSSB's acknowledgement of similar issues raises infrastructure concerns. Residents urge urgent action from authorities to address the problem, highlighting broader governance and accountability issues in ensuring essential services for all citizens.

A resident of Sobha Arena Apartment in Bengaluru has taken to social media to express alarm over drinking water quality, sharing a video showing muddy water flowing from a tap. Dhananjaya Padmanabhacha's video has garnered significant attention online, urging authorities to address the issue by providing a Cauvery water supply to the area.

The video shared by Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar depicts brown-coloured water gushing from a tap into a pan, highlighting the concerning situation faced by residents in Sobha Arena Apartment. Alongside the video, Padmanabhacha expressed his dismay, pleading for access to Cauvery water at Judicial Layout, Thalagattapura, Kanakapura Main Road.



In a follow-up tweet, Padmanabhachar shared additional images provided by other apartment residents, showing various kitchen utensils filled with muddy brown water. These visuals have further intensified concerns regarding the safety and quality of the drinking water supply in the area.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has previously acknowledged similar issues, often attributing them to new pipeline commissions or maintenance work. Despite such acknowledgments, the persistence of water quality problems continues to raise questions about the effectiveness of existing infrastructure and management.



Padmanabhachar's video, shared on February 7, has gained substantial traction on social media platforms, amassing over 200,000 views and eliciting a multitude of reactions from concerned citizens.

Commentary from social media users reflects frustration and skepticism towards both the authorities and developers. Some users questioned the accountability of the builders for constructing residential complexes in areas lacking adequate drinking water infrastructure. Others suggested that responsibility lies with the builders and associations to address issues related to water treatment plants.



The commentary also highlights broader concerns about governance and infrastructure planning, with some users criticizing government priorities and the distribution of resources. There's a sentiment of disappointment among residents who feel neglected and underserved despite their contributions as taxpayers. In light of the growing public outcry, residents like Padmanabhacha are calling for urgent intervention from relevant authorities to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water.

As discussions surrounding the provision of essential services like water supply persist, it underscores the need for collaborative efforts between residents, authorities, and stakeholders to address systemic issues and uphold living standards for all citizens. The situation serves as a reminder of the critical importance of transparent governance, infrastructure maintenance, and community engagement in ensuring the fundamental right to access clean and safe drinking water for all residents.