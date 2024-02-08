Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru shocker: Double murder over alleged property dispute at Halasuru; accused arrested

    In Bengaluru, a double murder occurred in Kumbara Town, with Suresh and Mahendra fatally stabbed in Shri Hari Marketing office. The motive appears to be a property dispute between Suresh and the accused, Bhadra. Bhadra surrendered to police, who are investigating further. Suspicions also arise regarding Bhadra's involvement in a dispute with his wife.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    The city of Bengaluru witnessed a horrifying double murder at approximately eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday. The incident sent shockwaves through Kumbara Town under Halasur Gate police station as 55-year-old Suresh and 68-year-old Mahendra were brutally stabbed to death in the office of Shri Hari Marketing office.

    Initial investigations suggest that the motive behind the gruesome act may stem from a long-standing property dispute. Sources reveal that Suresh and the accused, identified as Bhadra, were distantly related. Suresh Kumar, the proprietor of a three-storied commercial building where the tragedy unfolded, found himself at odds with Bhadra, who purportedly sought to transfer the property to a trust associated with his potter community.

    Karnataka: Two pregnant cows allegedly shot dead by culprits; FIR filed at Hassan

    Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene as Bhadra, engaged in conversation with his friend Mahendra, abruptly turned violent, wielding a knife and fatally striking Suresh in the chest. DCP Shekhar of the Central Division confirmed that the accused, Bhadra, voluntarily surrendered himself at the Halasur Gate police station following the heinous act.

    Karnataka: Husband murdered by Wife and lover over affair, arrested at Hubli

    Authorities swiftly apprehended Bhadra and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Moreover, suspicions have arisen regarding the murder that Bhadra might have carried out the killing over a dispute with his wife too. 

    The swift response from law enforcement underscores their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families. As the investigation unfolds, the community remains gripped by shock and disbelief over the senseless loss of life.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
