'I have not joined Congress, I am just supporting govt': Karnataka MLA MP Lata

Concerns have arisen about the perceived neglect of Veerashaiva Lingayats within the Congress government, sparked by an independent MLA's alignment with the Congress. This move is seen as a response to grievances expressed by some Veerashaiva Lingayat MLAs who feel overlooked by the government.

This MLA, MP Lata, has made a significant statement that has reverberated within the political landscape. She has clarified that she does not hold official membership within the Congress and has only extended her support to the government.



MP Lata's background includes her victory as an independent candidate, after which she expressed her allegiance to the Congress party. She emphasized her long-standing association with the Congress, underlining that she contested as an independent candidate solely because she did not receive a party ticket.

This move by MLA Lata is seen as a response to the grievances voiced by some Veerashaiva Lingayat MLAs who feel overlooked by the government, not only in terms of ministerial appointments but also in interactions with government officials. The recent statement made by Shamanur Shivshankarappa has further aggravated the distance between many Veerashaiva Lingayat MLAs and the government.

MLA Lata's statement has sparked controversy within the Congress party. Previously, M.P. Prakash, a JDS candidate, contested from the Hadagali constituency but later shifted to Harpanahalli after redistricting in 2008. His alignment with the Congress was driven by political alliances, particularly with Siddaramaiah.



Following M.P. Prakash's passing in 2013, his son, M.P. Ravindra, succeeded him in 2018. However, with the recent demise of Ravindra, M.P. Lata sought a Congress ticket for the 2023 elections, which was not granted. This move has intensified concerns regarding the alleged neglect of Veerashaiva Lingayats within the Congress party.

The issue of perceived neglect concerning Veerashaiva Lingayats has gained prominence, with several MLAs expressing their discontent. The future developments of this situation remain uncertain, casting a shadow on the political landscape.