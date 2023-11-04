Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations

    Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji's contentious statement that "Ganpati is not our culture" at a drama festival in Chitradurga has ignited anger within Hindu communities. The Swamiji emphasized the significance of Lingayat and Sharana culture, citing supportive scholars, while critics accuse him of seeking publicity. The controversy has stirred debates and condemnation from pro-Hindu groups.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    In a recent address at the Sanehalli National Drama Festival program in Chitradurga’s Hosadurga Taluk, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji, a prominent religious figure, reiterated his contentious statement that "Ganpati is not our culture," further fueling the wrath of Hindu communities.

    The Swamiji insisted that the worship of Lord Ganesha is not a part of their culture, emphasizing the significance of the Lingayat and Sharana culture in their tradition. He cited the writings of several scholars who have supported this viewpoint, including Nijgunanandshri, who was conferred the Rajyotsava Award for promoting this perspective.

    Row erupts over author Achin Vanaik's anti-Hindu remarks during lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict (WATCH)

    Critics have accused him of making such statements for publicity, but the Swamiji asserted that he had expressed these views since his early days as a student. He clarified that he and his followers do not participate in Ganapati Utsav celebrations and do not worship Lord Ganesha. In response to those who have criticized his beliefs, he dismissed them as "idiots who do not understand."

    'Hindutva agenda...' CPI-M slams NCERT for 'India' to 'Bharat' change in textbooks

    The Swamiji then pondered the consequences of losing one's composure in the face of criticism, emphasizing the importance of a culture of surrender. He mentioned instances of opposition to Lord Ganesha found in the vachanas of Sharan, suggesting that a thoughtful response is needed, rather than reacting in haste.

    The controversial statement by Sanehalli Swamiji has sparked a massive sensation, leading to heated debates on social media. Pro-Hindu organizations have expressed strong condemnation of his remarks, adding to the growing controversy surrounding the issue.

