    'Denigration of Hindusim': Karnataka Bank's recent advertisement sparks controversy on Social Media

    Karnataka Bank's recent ad, featuring models without Bindi, sparks controversy for alleged disrespect to Hindu traditions. Criticized for pandering to Muslim sentiments, the coastal bank faces backlash on social media and traditional outlets, urging cultural sensitivity. The incident underscores the importance of inclusive representation in advertising.

    'Denigration of Hindusim': Karnataka Bank's recent advertisement sparks controversy on Social Media
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    A recent advertisement released by the Karnataka Bank has ignited a storm of controversy on social media platforms. The advertisement, intended to commemorate the bank's milestone, has drawn sharp criticism from customers and the public alike.

    The advertisement, featuring four women as models, has come under fire for allegedly disrespecting Hindu culture and traditions. Critics argue that the ad panders to Muslim sentiments while neglecting Hindu customs. One of the primary grievances voiced by consumers is the absence of Bindi, a symbol deeply ingrained in Indian culture, worn by the models in the advertisement.

    Karnataka govt to mandate usage of Kannada in all banks

    Based in the coastal region, Karnataka Bank finds itself at the epicentre of intense outrage, particularly from communities feeling marginalized by the ad's portrayal. Netizens have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to express their discontent, with Karnataka Bank's official accounts inundated with tags and comments denouncing the advertisement.

    The backlash extends beyond digital platforms, with criticisms mounting against the bank's advertising practices in traditional media outlets, including newspapers. Many argue that the advertisement not only disregards sensitivities but also undermines the cultural fabric of the country, particularly the Hindu community.

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details


    As anger continues to brew online and offline, Karnataka Bank faces mounting pressure to address the concerns raised by its customer base and the public at large. The controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural sensitivity and inclusive representation in advertising campaigns, especially for institutions with a widespread presence like Karnataka Bank.

    While the bank has yet to issue an official response to the backlash, the fervour surrounding the advertisement underscores the need for brands to tread carefully when navigating cultural and religious sensitivities in their marketing endeavours.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
