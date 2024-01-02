Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Congress High Command will decide on Ayodhya visit': Karnataka Home minister G. Parameshwar

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, emphasised that the High Command will determine the Congress party's participation in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Stressing a universal approach to the issue, he stated, "Not only are the BJP's Hindus, we are also Hindus." 
     

    'Congress High Command will decide on Ayodhya visit': Karnataka Home minister G. Parameshwar
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Addressing the question of Congress leaders attending the Ram Mandir inauguration, Dr. Parameshwar reiterated the party's commitment to following the directives of the High Command. He emphasized that Rama and the rule of Ramarajya are credited to the world, underlining the universality of the concept and emphasizing equal treatment for all without exploiting the situation for personal gain. 
    Also read: Lord Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj chosen for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Responding to BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatna's allegations of a scam during the previous government's tenure, Dr. Parameshwar expressed the need for an investigation. Dr. Parameshwar called for transparency, urging Yatna to release any relevant documents to the media or face scrutiny by a judge appointed by the state government. Minister Priyank Kharge and Dr. Parameshwar criticised the BJP, highlighting discrepancies in the alleged COVID-related expenditures. 
    Also read: BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar

    Yatna's recent revelations have claimed that the initially perceived ₹4000 crore corruption is actually a ₹40,000 crore scam. Minister Kharge called for a thorough examination, stating that Yatna's statement has provided additional strength to the ongoing investigation. In response to these developments, political figures, including BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and opposition leaders R. Ashok and Kota Srinivas Pujari, have demanded accountability.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    'Need concrete evidence in bribery cases': Karnataka High Court tells ACB vkp

    Need concrete evidence in bribery cases: Karnataka High Court tells ACB

    Bengaluru's skyline to soar: BBMP confirms India's tallest observation tower vkp

    Bengaluru's skyline to soar: BBMP confirms India's tallest observation tower

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka vkp

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka

    Female student commits suicide by hanging herself in Bengaluru vkp

    Female student commits suicide by hanging herself in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Who is Arun Yogiraj, Mysuru sculptor of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's idol? Here's a look at some of his other works vkp

    Who is Arun Yogiraj, Mysuru sculptor of Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s idol? Here's a look at some of his other works

    Kerala: 15-year-old Gautham Suresh succumbs to rare genetic disease anr

    Kerala: 15-year-old Gautham Suresh succumbs to rare genetic disease

    In pictures: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha welcomed the New Year RKK

    In pictures: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha welcomed the New Year

    Investigation launched into viral Indian flag disrespect incident in Tamil Nadu (WATCH) AJR

    Investigation launched into viral Indian flag disrespect incident in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp applauds Liverpool's thrilling performance against Newcastle United osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp applauds Liverpool's thrilling performance against Newcastle United

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon