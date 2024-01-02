'Congress High Command will decide on Ayodhya visit': Karnataka Home minister G. Parameshwar

Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, emphasised that the High Command will determine the Congress party's participation in the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Stressing a universal approach to the issue, he stated, "Not only are the BJP's Hindus, we are also Hindus."

Addressing the question of Congress leaders attending the Ram Mandir inauguration, Dr. Parameshwar reiterated the party's commitment to following the directives of the High Command. He emphasized that Rama and the rule of Ramarajya are credited to the world, underlining the universality of the concept and emphasizing equal treatment for all without exploiting the situation for personal gain.

Responding to BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatna's allegations of a scam during the previous government's tenure, Dr. Parameshwar expressed the need for an investigation. Dr. Parameshwar called for transparency, urging Yatna to release any relevant documents to the media or face scrutiny by a judge appointed by the state government. Minister Priyank Kharge and Dr. Parameshwar criticised the BJP, highlighting discrepancies in the alleged COVID-related expenditures.

Yatna's recent revelations have claimed that the initially perceived ₹4000 crore corruption is actually a ₹40,000 crore scam. Minister Kharge called for a thorough examination, stating that Yatna's statement has provided additional strength to the ongoing investigation. In response to these developments, political figures, including BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and opposition leaders R. Ashok and Kota Srinivas Pujari, have demanded accountability.