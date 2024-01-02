Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lord Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj chosen for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expressed delight, congratulating sculptor Arun Yogiraj for this significant achievement. The selection of Yogiraj's crafted idol for installation in the revered Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya brought immense joy to Ram devotees across the state.

    In the realm of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir preparations, Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday (January 1) unveiled the selected idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by the esteemed sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, affirming its placement in the grand temple. Joshi took to social media, confirming the finalization of the idol for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama and sharing his pride in Yogiraj's creation. The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22.

    Trustee Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra affirmed the completion of the idol selection process during the recent Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra meeting. Describing the idol's allure, Mishra emphasized its captivating essence, stating that it enthralls observers with its divine presence, a pivotal aspect guiding the selection.

    Champat Rai, secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, played a crucial role in this decision. Rai had earlier emphasized the divine and childlike appearance, clarifying that a 51-inch-tall idol reflecting a five-year-old Ram Lalla would be chosen from three designs.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
