    'Azadi' chants at Bengaluru Pride march spark controversy (WATCH)

    In the heart of Bengaluru, where the spirit of diversity and inclusivity thrives, a video has surfaced on social media showing participants of a pride march raising "azadi" slogans, including "Hindutva se azadi". The incident has sparked intense debate and criticism, shedding light on the intersection of LGBTQ rights, freedom of expression, and the ongoing challenges faced by the queer community in India.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    The Pride march, a vibrant display of unity, drew participants from various cities, reflecting the diverse spectrum of voices within the LGBTQ community. However, the controversial video has ignited a discourse on the nature of the "azadi" chants and their relevance to the LGBTQ movement.

    In a widely shared video, participants proudly carried the Pride flag and placards while marching down the streets. The atmosphere took a surprising turn when one participant initiated "azadi" slogans, soon echoed by others. Chants of "Manuvaad se azadi," "Brahmanvaad se azadi," and "Hindutvaad se azadi" filled the air. This unfolded near the Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on a Sunday, but the video's emergence on social media platform X on Friday triggered outrage among users, stirring a heated conversation.
    The origin of the "azadi" chants dates back to 2016, when Jawaharlal Nehru University student Kanhaiya Kumar popularised them during a protest. The original intent, articulated by feminist Kamla Bhasin, was a call for freedom from patriarchy. However, the recent use of these chants at the Pride March introduces a new dimension, with slogans like "Hindutvaad se azadi" raising eyebrows and prompting questions about the intersectionality of LGBTQ issues and religious ideologies.

    Critics on social media have expressed confusion and concern, questioning the connection between the LGBTQ community's struggle for rights and the targeted slogans against specific ideologies. Some have argued that the essence of the LGBTQ movement should focus on universal principles of equality, irrespective of religious or political affiliations.

    The controversy comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent refusal to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, dealing a setback to the queer community in India. This decision has reignited discussions about the uphill battle for equal rights and acceptance.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

    Online extortion scam: Bengaluru senior loses Rs 1.7 lakh while chatting with Facebook acquaintance vkp

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    'No pending dues from Centre to Karnataka': Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Why 15 elephants made from Lantana trees stand majestically outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha; read this vkp

    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

